SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Gold inched down on Thursday,
pulling further away from a one-month high hit earlier in the
week, as increasing confidence in the global economic recovery
dulled bullion's appeal as a safe haven investment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had edged down 0.2 percent to $1,682.51
an ounce by 0032 GMT, off a one-month peak of $1,695.76 hit on
Tuesday.
* U.S. gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,682.70.
* The world economy should perform slightly better this year
because recovering growth in Asia will gradually overpower the
political and economic malaise in the West, according to Reuters
polls.
* Top U.S. manufacturers sounded a confident note about
their expectations for 2013 on Wednesday as fears of the
year-end "fiscal cliff" faded into memory.
* Consumer morale in the euro zone improved sharply in
January, the European Commission said on Wednesday, suggesting
households can help boost the bloc's economic recovery.
* The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a
Republican plan to allow the federal government to keep
borrowing money through mid-May, clearing it for fast enactment
after the top Senate Democrat and White House endorsed it.
* Spot silver lost 0.3 percent to $32.15 an ounce,
taking a breather after an eight-day rally, the longest winning
streak since April 2011 when prices marched to a record high
near $50.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 rose for a sixth day on Wednesday after
stronger-than-expected profits from IBM and Google, but the
rally could be halted as Apple's after-hours miss sent its
shares lower.
* The yen's rebound came to an abrupt halt on Thursday with
investors wary about cutting bearish bets further amid
expectations the Bank of Japan will come under renewed pressure
to ease policy.
DATA/EVENTS
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI
0758 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0828 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0900 Euro Zone Current account
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1500 U.S. Leading indicators
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1682.51 -2.63 -0.16 0.48
Spot Silver 32.15 -0.09 -0.28 6.18
Spot Platinum 1681.00 -3.25 -0.19 9.51
Spot Palladium 716.50 -6.97 -0.96 3.54
COMEX GOLD FEB3 1682.70 -4.00 -0.24 0.41 2856
COMEX SILVER MAR3 32.16 -0.28 -0.88 6.37 634
Euro/Dollar 1.3301
Dollar/Yen 88.51
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)