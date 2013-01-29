SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Gold edged up on Tuesday but
did not drift too far from a 2-1/2-week low hit in the previous
session as promising U.S. economic data fuelled optimism about
an economic recovery, driving investors away from safe-haven
assets such as bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,656.91 an
ounce by 0010 GMT, after four consecutive sessions of losses. It
fell to $1,651.93 on Monday, its lowest since Jan. 9.
* U.S. gold also rose 0.2 percent, to $1,656.20.
* Rating agency Fitch scaled back the chance it will strip
the United States of its AAA status, saying a recent deal on the
country's debt limit removed the near term risk of a cut, but
warned that the danger to the U.S. rating is not over yet.
* Anglo American Platinum, South Africa and labour
unions have agreed to postpone a restructuring exercise that
could lead to 14,000 job cuts to allow for more talks. The news
sent spot platinum down 1.9 percent on Monday, its
sharpest daily decline in more than a month. The metal stood at
$1,664, up 0.3 percent from the previous close.
* Investors are waiting for the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to gauge the central bank's
attitude towards its ultra-loose monetary policy, as the economy
appears to gain traction. Most economists expect the Fed to
retain its easing stance.
* A gauge of U.S. business investment plans improved in
December, a sign companies were betting the economy will pick up
despite fears over tighter fiscal policy.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 eased slightly on Monday after an eight-day
run of gains, while the Nasdaq edged higher as Apple shares
rebounded.
* Sterling took the spotlight on Tuesday, though for all the
wrong reasons, as a dour economic background and persistent
rumours of a possible credit downgrade dragged the British
currency to a 13-month trough on the euro and a five-month low
on the dollar.
* U.S. Treasury yields rose for a third session on Monday
after a gauge of planned U.S. business spending rose in
December, fuelling some expectations economic growth may be
picking up enough that the Federal Reserve may mull pulling back
on economic stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 India Repo rate
0700 Germany GFK consumer sentiment Feb
0745 France Consumer confidence Jan
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Nov
1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Nov
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan
U.S. FOMC begins two-day meeting
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0010 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1656.91 2.57 +0.16 -1.05
Spot Silver 30.92 0.10 +0.32 2.11
Spot Platinum 1664.00 5.01 +0.30 8.40
Spot Palladium 736.00 0.28 +0.04 6.36
COMEX GOLD FEB3 1656.20 3.30 +0.20 -1.17 1436
COMEX SILVER MAR3 30.94 0.16 +0.52 2.35 560
Euro/Dollar 1.3445
Dollar/Yen 90.52
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)