* Federal Reserve policy meeting on Jan 29-30 * Spot gold may rebound to $1,669/oz - technicals * Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence, Jan; 1500 GMT (Adds comments; writes through; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Gold rebounded on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak as bargain hunters picked up deals after prices fell to their lowest in more than two weeks in the previous session, but caution ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting limited gains. Investors are waiting to see if the Fed will make any pronouncements about its monetary policy following their two-day meeting that will kick off later in the day, after recent data showed signs of a stabilising recovery in the world's biggest economy. Most economists do not expect the Fed to curtail its bond-buying programme any time soon, but any hint that the central bank is considering it would further depress gold. "We are seeing a technical rebound following a few days of price decline," said a Shanghai-based trader, adding that recent upbeat U.S. data spooked investors and led to a sell-off in gold on speculation that the Fed will cut short its quantitative easing. "In the short run, gold is still going to drift without much conviction, though over the longer term it is still facing very heavy pressure on the upside." Physical buyers in Asia returned to the market when prices fell to $1,650 level, giving some support to prices, the trader added. Loose monetary policy helped gold stage a twelfth year of higher prices in 2012, as investors worried about currency debasement as a result of rampant cash printing by central banks. Spot gold rose half a percent to $1,662.85 an ounce by 0739 GMT, recovering from Monday's intra-day low of $1,651.93, its lowest since Jan. 9. U.S. gold was up 0.6 percent to $1,662.30. Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could rebound to $1,669 an ounce during the day, as it did not break a strong support at $1,652, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Equities and other riskier assets have attracted investors over the past week or so, while gold lost some of its shine, as upbeat data from the world's key economies signalled that the economic recovery is gaining traction. Some analysts, though, said the optimism might have gone ahead of itself. "The situation in the U.S. has not changed too much and we need some time to really have confidence in the U.S. economy," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading, Japan, at Standard Bank, adding that Friday's U.S. employment data could shed light on the health of the economy. The Fed has vowed to keep its rock-bottom interest rates until unemployment rate falls to at least 6.5 percent. In December, the unemployment rate held steady at 7.8 percent. Anglo American Platinum, South Africa and labour unions have agreed to postpone a restructuring exercise that could lead to 14,000 job cuts to allow for more talks. The news sent spot platinum down 1.9 percent on Monday, its sharpest daily decline in more than a month. The metal rebounded 0.9 percent to $1,673.50 on Tuesday. Precious metals prices 0739 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1662.85 8.51 +0.51 -0.70 Spot Silver 31.04 0.22 +0.71 2.51 Spot Platinum 1673.50 14.51 +0.87 9.02 Spot Palladium 741.83 6.11 +0.83 7.20 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1662.30 9.40 +0.57 -0.81 18233 COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.08 0.30 +0.97 2.81 4838 Euro/Dollar 1.3438 Dollar/Yen 90.71 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Miral Fahmy)