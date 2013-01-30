SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Gold traded little changed on
Wednesday, holding just above a key resistance level on support
from a sluggish dollar as investors expect the U.S. Federal
Reserve to keep its loose monetary policy at a meeting ending
later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,664.11 an ounce by
0032 GMT, above the key 200-day moving average at $1,662.92.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,663.40,
still below the 200-day moving average above $1,667.
* U.S. single-family home prices rose in November, building
on a string of gains that point to a housing market that is on
the mend, data from a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.
* U.S. home prices rose in November, climbing more than five
percent from a year ago in the biggest increase since August
2006 when the housing market was starting to collapse.
* Anglo American Platinum Ltd, the world's largest
platinum producer, has briefly delayed a restructuring that puts
up to 14,000 jobs at risk to allow more time for talks with the
government and unions.
* American Eagle silver coin sales in January surged to an
all-time monthly high as the U.S. Mint resumed sales after huge
demand triggered a brief suspension, and gold coins also posted
their best performance since July 2010.
* India's silver jewellery exports are expected to jump up
to 30 percent this year as world demand picks up, said India's
Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by defensive sectors,
in a sign the cash piles recently moving into the market are
being put to use by cautious investors to pick up more gains.
* Euro bulls were battling to break 14-month peaks versus
the dollar on Wednesday and trip option barriers at $1.3500,
while the yen stayed under pressure on the belief that true
reflation in Japan would require a much weaker currency.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Business climate
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1315 U.S. ADP employment report
1330 U.S. Preliminary Q4 GDP
1915 U.S. FOMC policy decision
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1664.11 0.66 +0.04 -0.62
Spot Silver 31.38 0.00 +0.00 3.63
Spot Platinum 1678.75 3.51 +0.21 9.36
Spot Palladium 748.72 1.25 +0.17 8.20
COMEX GOLD FEB3 1663.40 2.60 +0.16 -0.74 1677
COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.40 0.21 +0.68 3.85 819
Euro/Dollar 1.3486
Dollar/Yen 90.79
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)