SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, holding just above a key resistance level on support from a sluggish dollar as investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep its loose monetary policy at a meeting ending later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,664.11 an ounce by 0032 GMT, above the key 200-day moving average at $1,662.92. * U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,663.40, still below the 200-day moving average above $1,667. * U.S. single-family home prices rose in November, building on a string of gains that point to a housing market that is on the mend, data from a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday. * U.S. home prices rose in November, climbing more than five percent from a year ago in the biggest increase since August 2006 when the housing market was starting to collapse. * Anglo American Platinum Ltd, the world's largest platinum producer, has briefly delayed a restructuring that puts up to 14,000 jobs at risk to allow more time for talks with the government and unions. * American Eagle silver coin sales in January surged to an all-time monthly high as the U.S. Mint resumed sales after huge demand triggered a brief suspension, and gold coins also posted their best performance since July 2010. * India's silver jewellery exports are expected to jump up to 30 percent this year as world demand picks up, said India's Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by defensive sectors, in a sign the cash piles recently moving into the market are being put to use by cautious investors to pick up more gains. * Euro bulls were battling to break 14-month peaks versus the dollar on Wednesday and trip option barriers at $1.3500, while the yen stayed under pressure on the belief that true reflation in Japan would require a much weaker currency. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Business climate 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment 1315 U.S. ADP employment report 1330 U.S. Preliminary Q4 GDP 1915 U.S. FOMC policy decision PRICES Precious metals prices 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1664.11 0.66 +0.04 -0.62 Spot Silver 31.38 0.00 +0.00 3.63 Spot Platinum 1678.75 3.51 +0.21 9.36 Spot Palladium 748.72 1.25 +0.17 8.20 COMEX GOLD FEB3 1663.40 2.60 +0.16 -0.74 1677 COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.40 0.21 +0.68 3.85 819 Euro/Dollar 1.3486 Dollar/Yen 90.79 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)