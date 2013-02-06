SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Platinum rose to its strongest level in four months on Wednesday and sister metal palladium held near its highest since September 2011 on hopes the global economy is on the mend, while gold rebounded slightly after an overnight decline. FUNDAMENTALS * Platinum hit a high of $1,711.25 an ounce and was at $1,708.24 by 0046 GMT, up $2.25. Palladium was steady at $763.72 an ounce, after rising as high as 766.22 an ounce on Tuesday. * Switzerland's net exports of platinum more than tripled and of palladium jumped more than 50 percent in 2012, data from the Swiss customs bureau showed on Tuesday. * Gold added $1.06 an ounce to $1,673.66. U.S. gold rose $1.10 to $1,674.60 an ounce. * The vast U.S. services sector expanded again last month, extending a three-year run of growth, while European business optimism hit an eight-month high, suggesting the euro zone economy is starting to recover. * Hong Kong's net gold flow to mainland China jumped 47 percent in 2012 to a record high of 557.478 tonnes, indicating robust demand in China, which vies with India to be the world's top gold consumer. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares recovered on Wednesday as the solid euro zone data calmed nerves jarred by potential political turmoil derailing the region's efforts to resolve its debt crisis, while the prospect of a dovish new governor for the Bank of Japan weakened the yen. * U.S. crude steadied above $96 per barrel on Wednesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Germany Industrial orders 1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report <ENERGYUSA PRICES Precious metals prices 0046 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1673.66 1.06 +0.06 -0.05 Spot Silver 31.81 0.03 +0.09 5.05 Spot Platinum 1708.24 2.25 +0.13 11.29 Spot Palladium 763.72 0.28 +0.04 10.36 COMEX GOLD APR3 1674.60 1.10 +0.07 -0.07 3178 COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.84 -0.04 -0.13 5.31 1026 Euro/Dollar 1.3584 Dollar/Yen 93.60 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)