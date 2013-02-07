SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Gold was little changed on
Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that could set
the tone for the euro, while platinum and palladium held near
their highest level in 17 months on hopes of a better economic
outlook.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold was steady at $1,677.24 an ounce by 0035 GMT.
The euro, which often dictates gold's movements, could fall if
ECB President Mario Draghi voices concerns about the recent
swift and sharp rise of the currency.
* Platinum added $1.25 an ounce to $1,733.99 after
rising to $1,740 on Wednesday, its strongest since September
2011. Palladium rose $1.97 an ounce to 762.47 after
hitting a high of $769.50 in the previous session, its strongest
since September 2011.
* Both metals, which are used in jewellery and auto
catalysts, have gained on an improving economic outlook and
after mining disruptions in South Africa as well as a drop in
supply from Russia triggered fears of a deficit.
* U.S. gold was barely changed at $1,678.40 an
ounce.
* India's central bank could limit gold imports by banks in
"extreme circumstances", it said on Wednesday, as it put forward
measures to help the world's biggest consumer of gold rein in
purchases and battle a record-high current account deficit.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares and the euro paused on Thursday, marking time
ahead of the ECB policy decision and remarks from Draghi on
prospects for the euro zone economy.
* U.S. crude steadied near $97 per barrel as investors took
a breather after the past few weeks of gains.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 India 2011/12 GDP
0745 France Trade data
1100 Germany Industrial output
1200 Britain BOE rate decision
1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision
1330 ECB President Mario Draghi gives news conference
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
2000 U.S. Consumer credit
N/A EU Summit in Brussels
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1677.24 0.13 +0.01 0.16
Spot Silver 31.84 0.03 +0.09 5.15
Spot Platinum 1733.99 1.25 +0.07 12.96
Spot Palladium 762.47 1.97 +0.26 10.18
COMEX GOLD APR3 1678.40 -0.40 -0.02 0.16 1714
COMEX SILVER MAR3 31.86 -0.02 -0.05 5.39 528
Euro/Dollar 1.3518
Dollar/Yen 93.48
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)