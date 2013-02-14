SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Gold regained some strength on Thursday and recent losses were expected to trigger buying interest from jewellers in Asia after the Lunar New Year break, but firmer equities could limit gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold added $1.25 an ounce to $1,643.61 by 0026 GMT, having fallen below $1,650 on Wednesday after data showed disappointingly small growth in U.S. retail sales in January and the benchmark U.S. equities index S&P 500 rose to its highest intraday level since Nov. 2007. * U.S. gold was at $1,644.10 an ounce, down $1.00. * SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.07 percent to 1325.99 tonnes on Wednesday from 1326.89 tonnes on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares steadied as investors awaited the G20 meeting of finance and central bank officials over the weekend for clues to their views about global growth and the role currencies play in the economies of individual member countries. * The yen held near multi-year lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday, finding a bit of stability following a few sessions of volatile trade as the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting loomed. * U.S. crude futures edged up to stay above $97 a barrel on Thursday, paring a 0.5 percent decline a day earlier, helped by hopes for oil demand growth after a Reuters poll showed that the euro zone is slowly starting to emerge from recession. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) N/A Bank of Japan announces policy decision 0630 France Q4 GDP 0700 Germany Q4 GDP 0900 Italy Q4 GDP 1000 Euro zone Q4 GDP 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1643.61 1.25 +0.08 -1.85 Spot Silver 30.80 0.07 +0.23 1.72 Spot Platinum 1722.49 4.50 +0.26 12.21 Spot Palladium 764.22 -1.00 -0.13 10.44 COMEX GOLD APR3 1644.10 -1.00 -0.06 -1.89 1668 COMEX SILVER MAR3 30.80 -0.07 -0.22 1.89 301 Euro/Dollar 1.3445 Dollar/Yen 93.19 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months LIVE DATA BELOW PLEASE DON'T TOUCH (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)