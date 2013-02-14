SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Gold regained some strength on
Thursday and recent losses were expected to trigger buying
interest from jewellers in Asia after the Lunar New Year break,
but firmer equities could limit gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold added $1.25 an ounce to $1,643.61 by 0026 GMT,
having fallen below $1,650 on Wednesday after data showed
disappointingly small growth in U.S. retail sales in January and
the benchmark U.S. equities index S&P 500 rose to its highest
intraday level since Nov. 2007.
* U.S. gold was at $1,644.10 an ounce, down $1.00.
* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.07 percent to
1325.99 tonnes on Wednesday from 1326.89 tonnes on Tuesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares steadied as investors awaited the G20 meeting
of finance and central bank officials over the weekend for clues
to their views about global growth and the role currencies play
in the economies of individual member countries.
* The yen held near multi-year lows against the dollar and
euro on Thursday, finding a bit of stability following a few
sessions of volatile trade as the outcome of a Bank of Japan
policy meeting loomed.
* U.S. crude futures edged up to stay above $97 a barrel
on Thursday, paring a 0.5 percent decline a day earlier, helped
by hopes for oil demand growth after a Reuters poll showed that
the euro zone is slowly starting to emerge from recession.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
N/A Bank of Japan announces policy decision
0630 France Q4 GDP
0700 Germany Q4 GDP
0900 Italy Q4 GDP
1000 Euro zone Q4 GDP
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1643.61 1.25 +0.08 -1.85
Spot Silver 30.80 0.07 +0.23 1.72
Spot Platinum 1722.49 4.50 +0.26 12.21
Spot Palladium 764.22 -1.00 -0.13 10.44
COMEX GOLD APR3 1644.10 -1.00 -0.06 -1.89 1668
COMEX SILVER MAR3 30.80 -0.07 -0.22 1.89 301
Euro/Dollar 1.3445
Dollar/Yen 93.19
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
LIVE DATA BELOW PLEASE DON'T TOUCH
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)