SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Gold rebounded from a
six-month low on Monday as bargain hunters resurfaced, and
dealers expected buying from jewellers in Asia to pick up as
markets reopen in China after the Lunar New Year holiday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold rose $6.05 an ounce to $1,615.11 by 0034 GMT
after falling to around $1,598 on Friday, its weakest since
August, on a rising U.S. dollar and technical selling. It
marked gold's biggest one-day drop since December.
* U.S. gold for April delivery was at $1,615.20 an
ounce, up $5.70
* Hedge funds and some big speculators slashed their bullish
bets on U.S. commodities, taking aim particularly at gold which
has lost some of its lustre this year, trade data released on
Friday showed.
* A raft of business surveys this week will be combed over
for confirmation of hopes that a dire fourth quarter of 2012
marked the cyclical trough for the world economy.
* Major powers plan to offer to ease sanctions barring trade
in gold and other precious metals with Iran in return for
Iranian steps to shut down the nation's newly expanded Fordow
uranium enrichment plant, Western officials said on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* Japanese shares rallied and the yen fell on Monday after
Tokyo escaped direct criticism from its G20 peers on its
aggressive reflationary plans that have weakened the currency.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
- 0900 Euro zone current account
- 0900 Euro zone Net investment flow
- 1430 ECB President Mario Draghi testifies at
European Parliament
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1615.11 6.05 +0.38 -3.55
Spot Silver 29.98 0.23 +0.77 -0.99
Spot Platinum 1686.74 9.24 +0.55 9.89
Spot Palladium 759.60 6.13 +0.81 9.77
COMEX GOLD APR3 1615.20 5.70 +0.35 -3.62 5159
COMEX SILVER MAR3 29.97 0.12 +0.41 -0.86 3319
Euro/Dollar 1.3344
Dollar/Yen 93.79
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
