* SPDR Gold Trust stages longest stretch of outflow on record * Spot gold may drop to $1,579/oz -technicals * Coming up: U.S. Q4 GDP; 1330 GMT (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Gold inched up on Thursday, but was still headed for its longest stretch of monthly declines in more than 16 years as an improving economic outlook dimmed its safe-haven appeal. Gold sank nearly 1 percent in the previous session, wiping out gains on Tuesday fuelled by U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's reassurance of the bank's easing measures, even though Bernanke continued to defend the programme in a second day of congressional testimony. "The market was having a bit of a Bernanke hangover from the night before, realising that it might have overreacted," said a Singapore-based trader. U.S. economic data remained largely upbeat, with planned business spending recording its largest increase in more than a year in January and contracts to buy previously owned homes approaching a near three-year peak. That added to recent flows of data from the United States and elsewhere showing evidence of an economic recovery, which discourages investors from buying gold as a risk hedge, said Chen Min, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. "Gold's sentiment remains fickle, as it lacks a significant catalyst to propel the rally into the thirteenth year and people are more sensitive to even slightly bearish signs." An exodus from the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, continued for a seventh consecutive session, marking the longest stretch of outflow in the fund's history. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,601.40 an ounce by 0714 GMT, on course for a monthly decline of nearly 4 percent. It has been in the red for five straight months, the longest such losing streak since late 1996 to early 1997. U.S. gold was also up 0.3 percent, to $1,601.20. Technical analysis suggested spot gold could retreat to $1,579 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Signs of easing fears over Italy also weighed on gold sentiment, after the country's first bond auction since the inconclusive election met with solid demand. The United States is approaching the "sequester" on Friday, or automatic spending cuts in government programmes, barring any last-minute budget deal by the lawmakers. The U.S. fiscal crisis could threaten the fledgling recovery of the world's top economy, which might argue for further monetary easing and boost interest in traditional safe havens such as gold, analysts have said. Investors are also closely watching India's announcement of its budget for fiscal year 2013/14, in which many had expected it to increase curbs on gold imports to the world's top gold consumer. Precious metals prices 0714 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1601.40 4.19 +0.26 -4.37 Spot Silver 29.12 0.13 +0.45 -3.83 Spot Platinum 1598.24 2.32 +0.15 4.12 Spot Palladium 744.22 3.22 +0.43 7.55 COMEX GOLD APR3 1601.20 5.50 +0.34 -4.45 19591 COMEX SILVER MAR3 29.08 0.14 +0.47 -3.80 138 Euro/Dollar 1.3138 Dollar/Yen 92.38 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Tom Hogue)