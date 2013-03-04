SINGAPORE, March 4 Gold inched up on Monday,
bouncing off a one-week low marked the session before as the
dollar eased from a more than six-month high hit in the previous
session on the back of upbeat U.S. data.
The $85 billion automatic spending cuts in U.S. government
programmes, known as the "sequester", kicked off on Friday in
the absence of a deal among lawmakers. Investors will be
watching for its impact on the economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,580.19 an
ounce by 0043 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,564.44 in
the previous session.
* U.S. gold was up nearly half a percent at
$1,579.90.
* President Barack Obama formally ordered broad cuts in U.S.
government spending on Friday night after he and congressional
Republicans failed to reach a deal to avert automatic reductions
that could dampen economic growth and curb military readiness.
* But vigorous manufacturing data, together with strong auto
sales and a rise in consumer sentiment in February, suggested a
pickup in economic growth, offsetting concerns about the impact
of the spending cuts.
* Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long
gold futures and options positions in the week to Feb. 26 from a
more than four-year low hit a week earlier, Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
* In contrast, sales of American Eagle gold coins rose
sharply year-on-year in February, and silver coin sales posted
their strongest performance for the month since 1986,
highlighting strong safe-haven buying amid economic uncertainty.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings inched down on March 1
to 1,253.885 tonnes in its ninth consecutive session of decline.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Friday, leaving the S&P
500 with slight gains in a volatile week as strong economic data
overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe and let
investors discount the impact of expected U.S. government
spending cuts.
* The dollar index held near a six-month high hit in
the previous session. A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced
commodities less affordable to buyers holding other currencies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0930 Euro zone Sentix index
1000 Euro zone Producer prices
1445 U.S. ISM-New York business index
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0043 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1580.19 5.33 +0.34 -5.63
Spot Silver 28.65 0.09 +0.32 -5.38
Spot Platinum 1579.74 10.00 +0.64 2.91
Spot Palladium 721.47 2.00 +0.28 4.26
COMEX GOLD APR3 1579.90 7.60 +0.48 -5.72 4015
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.67 0.18 +0.61 -5.18 798
Euro/Dollar 1.3011
Dollar/Yen 93.64
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)