SINGAPORE, March 4 Gold inched up on Monday, bouncing off a one-week low marked the session before as the dollar eased from a more than six-month high hit in the previous session on the back of upbeat U.S. data. The $85 billion automatic spending cuts in U.S. government programmes, known as the "sequester", kicked off on Friday in the absence of a deal among lawmakers. Investors will be watching for its impact on the economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,580.19 an ounce by 0043 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,564.44 in the previous session. * U.S. gold was up nearly half a percent at $1,579.90. * President Barack Obama formally ordered broad cuts in U.S. government spending on Friday night after he and congressional Republicans failed to reach a deal to avert automatic reductions that could dampen economic growth and curb military readiness. * But vigorous manufacturing data, together with strong auto sales and a rise in consumer sentiment in February, suggested a pickup in economic growth, offsetting concerns about the impact of the spending cuts. * Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long gold futures and options positions in the week to Feb. 26 from a more than four-year low hit a week earlier, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * In contrast, sales of American Eagle gold coins rose sharply year-on-year in February, and silver coin sales posted their strongest performance for the month since 1986, highlighting strong safe-haven buying amid economic uncertainty. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings inched down on March 1 to 1,253.885 tonnes in its ninth consecutive session of decline. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Friday, leaving the S&P 500 with slight gains in a volatile week as strong economic data overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe and let investors discount the impact of expected U.S. government spending cuts. * The dollar index held near a six-month high hit in the previous session. A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced commodities less affordable to buyers holding other currencies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0930 Euro zone Sentix index 1000 Euro zone Producer prices 1445 U.S. ISM-New York business index PRICES Precious metals prices 0043 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1580.19 5.33 +0.34 -5.63 Spot Silver 28.65 0.09 +0.32 -5.38 Spot Platinum 1579.74 10.00 +0.64 2.91 Spot Palladium 721.47 2.00 +0.28 4.26 COMEX GOLD APR3 1579.90 7.60 +0.48 -5.72 4015 COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.67 0.18 +0.61 -5.18 798 Euro/Dollar 1.3011 Dollar/Yen 93.64 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)