SINGAPORE, March 6 Gold hovered around $1,575 an
ounce on Wednesday, languishing in a recent range as a strong
stock market performance drew the attention of investors who
have become more confident in the economic growth outlook.
The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high in
the previous session, boosted by latest data showing growth in
the huge U.S. services sector rising to its fastest pace in a
year, adding to evidence of economic recovery.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,577.05 an
ounce by 0037 GMT, drifting within a recent range between $1,564
and $1,587.
* U.S. gold was also up 0.1 percent, to $1,576.80.
* South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday it bought 20
tonnes of gold in February in the fifth purchase of the metal in
less than two years, taking total holdings to 104.4 tonnes.
* More and more major banks are breaking away from the
consensus for continued gains in gold prices as an incipient
return to growth of the global economy has undermined the
argument for holding the precious metal.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped for an eleventh
consecutive session to a 16-month low of 1,244.855 tonnes on
March 5. The fund had seen an outflow of 105.965 tonnes so far
this year, compared with a 96.25-tonne inflow in 2012.
* The U.S. Congress is moving rapidly to pass legislation
funding the federal government through Sept. 30, as Senate
leaders on Tuesday expressed eagerness to avoid any threat of
agency shutdowns when money runs out on March 27.
* Workers went on a wildcat strike on Tuesday at Lonmin's
Marikana platinum mine in South Africa. Thirty-four miners were
killed at the mine last year during a violent clash between
miners and police.
* Spot platinum rose to a one-week high of $1,608 on
Tuesday, before easing to $1,592.99.
MARKET NEWS
* The Dow Jones industrial average soared to a record
closing high on Tuesday, breaking through levels last seen in
2007 as investors rushed in to join the party in anticipation of
more gains.
* The euro struggled to gain ground on Wednesday with
investors sidelined ahead of a European Central Bank policy
meeting, but commodity currencies made the most of improved risk
appetite that saw the Dow Jones hit a record-closing high.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0030 Australia Q4 GDP
1000 Euro zone Revised Q4 GDP
1315 U.S. ADP national employment
1500 U.S. Factory orders
1900 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1577.05 1.99 +0.13 -5.82
Spot Silver 28.71 0.05 +0.17 -5.18
Spot Platinum 1592.99 7.24 +0.46 3.78
Spot Palladium 736.22 2.75 +0.37 6.39
COMEX GOLD APR3 1576.80 1.90 +0.12 -5.91 1728
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.76 0.15 +0.53 -4.88 533
Euro/Dollar 1.3054
Dollar/Yen 93.16
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
