SINGAPORE, March 7 Gold nudged lower on
Thursday, as data showing signs of improvement in the U.S. job
market bolstered hopes for growth and weighed on safe-haven
demand, while investors await policy meetings of major central
banks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,580.54 an
ounce by 0045 GMT.
* U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,580.20.
* U.S. private employers hired more workers than expected in
February and demand for a range of factory goods was solid in
January, hopeful signs for the economy as it deals with higher
taxes and deep government budget cuts.
* The U.S. Labour Department's February employment report,
due on Friday, is expected to show moderate job growth as higher
taxes and fears of deep government spending cuts made employers
cautious, arguing for the continuous monetary support from the
Federal Reserve.
* Investors are waiting for the outcomes of policy meetings
of Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and Bank of England
later in the day.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, was unchanged on March 6 at
1,244.855 tonnes, after dropping for an unprecedented eleven
straight sessions. The end of rapid outflow could help stabilise
gold prices.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street mostly edged higher on Wednesday, with the Dow
hitting another record, helped by a private payroll survey that
bodes well for the monthly jobs report due at the week's end.
* The yen, euro and sterling all struggled on Thursday with
the pound hitting a 2-1/2 year trough as markets positioned for
more stimulus from the BOE, and waited for the outcomes of the
BOJ and ECB meetings.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 Japan Bank of Japan policy decision
0745 France Trade balance
0900 Italy Producer prices
1100 Germany Industrial orders
1200 Britain Bank of England bank rate
1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision
1330 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi holds
news conference
1330 U.S. International trade
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
2000 U.S. Consumer credit
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0045 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1580.54 -2.77 -0.17 -5.61
Spot Silver 28.95 -0.06 -0.21 -4.39
Spot Platinum 1586.75 2.50 +0.16 3.37
Spot Palladium 743.50 -0.72 -0.10 7.44
COMEX GOLD APR3 1580.20 5.30 +0.34 -5.70 3156
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.94 0.14 +0.48 -4.27 816
Euro/Dollar 1.2975
Dollar/Yen 94.08
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)