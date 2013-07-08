SINGAPORE, July 8 Gold fell for a third session
on Monday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon begin
tapering its bond-buying stimulus after a stronger-than-expected
jobs report.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,219.31 an ounce by
0004 GMT following a 2 percent decline on Friday.
* Comex gold was higher by about $6 at $1,218.30.
* U.S. employers added 195,000 new jobs to their payrolls
last month, exceeding expectations of 165,000, the Labor
Department said on Friday, cementing expectations the Fed will
start winding down its $85 billion monthly bond purchases.
* The Fed is likely to begin shrinking the size of its debt
purchase program, intended to prop up economic growth and
support the labor market, by September, according to the
majority of economists at large Wall Street firms.
* Gold posted its biggest quarterly loss on record, down 23
percent for April-June and hit a near 3-year low of $1,180.71
last month, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the economy was
recovering strongly enough for the bank to begin tapering.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.28 percent to
961.99 tonnes on Friday.
* China's May gold imports from Hong Kong jumped more than a
third from the previous month as lower prices attracted buyers
in the world's second biggest bullion consumer.
* Jewellers in India are banking on a growing appetite for
diamonds in the country and resilient demand for gold among its
non-residents to offset a slowdown caused by a government
clampdown on imports of the precious metal.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hit a fresh three-year high against a
basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as market
expectations grew that the Fed will scale back stimulus as early
as September following solid jobs growth.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Trade data
0830 Euro zone Sentix index
1000 Germany Industrial output
1300 ECB Chief Mario Draghi attends EU parliament hearing
1900 U.S. Consumer credit
Precious metals prices 0004 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1219.31 -4.00 -0.33 -27.19
Spot Silver 18.88 0.02 +0.11 -37.65
Spot Platinum 1327.50 4.00 +0.30 -13.52
Spot Palladium 683.75 5.75 +0.85 -1.19
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1218.30 5.60 +0.46 -27.30 5079
COMEX SILVER SEP3 18.86 0.12 +0.64 -37.78
Euro/Dollar 1.2817
Dollar/Yen 101.38
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)