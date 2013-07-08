* Gold could retest three-year low - technicals
* U.S. dollar at 3-year high, Nikkei rises
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 8 Gold fell for a third session
on Monday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon begin
tapering its bond-buying stimulus after a stronger-than-expected
jobs report, and as the dollar hit a three-year high.
Bullion, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, has
fallen 10 percent since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last
month the U.S. economy was recovering strongly enough to reduce
its $85 billion monthly bond buying stimulus later this year.
U.S. employers added 195,000 new jobs to their payrolls last
month, exceeding expectations of 165,000 and supporting the case
for a Fed pullback.
"The jobs report is pulling gold prices down," said Peter
Fung, head of dealing at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Precious Metals.
"Some physical buying interest supported prices earlier but
we could test $1,200 again today."
Gold for immediate delivery fell 0.2 percent to
$1,220.59 an ounce by 0632 GMT following a 2 percent decline on
Friday. Comex gold was higher by about $8 at $1,220.20.
Spot gold is expected to revisit its June 28 low of
$1,180.71 per ounce as it may have resumed its primary
downtrend, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
The U.S. dollar rose 1.5 percent and hit a fresh three-year
high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday.
FURTHER DECLINES
Gold posted its biggest quarterly loss on record, down 23
percent for April-June, and fell below $1,200 for the first time
in nearly three years after Bernanke's comments on tapering.
Liquidations from gold-backed exchange-traded funds
continued, signalling waning interest in the metal. SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold ETF, said its holdings
fell to a four-year low of 961.99 tonnes on Friday.
"We're predicting gold will continue to drop year after year
roughly by $100 on average each year," Michael Haigh, managing
director at Societe Generale, told reporters at a briefing in
Singapore.
Haigh sees gold prices hovering around $1,200 towards the
end of the year and fall further to average at $1,150 in 2014.
He also said as prices fall below $1,200, some gold miners
will start hedging, adding to the bearish momentum.
Precious metals prices 0632 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1220.59 -2.72 -0.22 -27.11
Spot Silver 18.79 -0.07 -0.37 -37.95
Spot Platinum 1329.75 6.25 +0.47 -13.37
Spot Palladium 676.72 -1.28 -0.19 -2.21
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1220.20 7.50 +0.62 -27.19 24474
COMEX SILVER SEP3 18.76 0.02 +0.13 -38.10 5362
Euro/Dollar 1.2822
Dollar/Yen 101.04
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing
by Richard Pullin and Ed Davies)