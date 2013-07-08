* U.S. dollar reverses sharp gains after index hits 3-year
high
* Paulson's gold fund posts fresh double-digit loss
* Gold ETF holdings fall, signals weak investment demand
* Coming up: U.S. wholesale data on Wednesday
By Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 8 Gold rose 1 percent on
Monday as a weaker U.S. dollar triggered bargain hunting after
the yellow metal's two-day slide caused by concerns the Federal
Reserve could soon start tapering its monetary stimulus.
Investors are also digesting news that hedge fund manager
John Paulson's gold fund has lost 65 percent so far this year
after the portfolio declined 23 percent last month.
Bullion has fallen 10 percent since Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke last month said the economy was recovering strongly
enough for the U.S. central bank's $85 billion monthly
bond-buying stimulus to be reduced as soon as later this year.
Data on Friday showed that U.S. employers added 195,000 new
jobs to their nonfarm payrolls last month, indicating that the
improvement in the jobs market remains on track.
"The move down (in gold) on Friday was pretty strong, so
obviously you would expect some kind of rebound and if you look
at currencies, the dollar is coming off earlier highs, so there
is a bit of stabilization in gold after losses," said Credit
Suisse analyst Karim Cherif.
Spot gold rose 1 percent to $1,235.49 an ounce by
4:11 p.m. EDT (2011 GMT).
U.S. Comex gold futures for August settled up $22.20
at $1,234.90.
Gold posted its biggest quarterly loss on record in the
second quarter, down 23 percent for April-June, and touched
$1,180.70 for the first time in nearly three years on June 28.
On Monday, the U.S. dollar, which had initially rallied 1.5
percent to a three-year high against a basket of currencies,
reversed gains as investors booked profits on its rise.
Investors were now focused on the Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) minutes, records from the Fed's June meeting,
due for release on Wednesday.
FURTHER DECLINES SEEN POSSIBLE
Analysts said continued liquidation from gold-backed
exchange-traded funds signal that interest in the precious metal
was waning.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.3 percent to 30.92 million
ounces on Friday, hitting fresh lows since February 2009.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.8 percent
to $19.02 an ounce. Platinum gained 2.6 percent to
$1,357.49 an ounce and palladium was up 2.4 percent to
694.41 an ounce, as platinum group metals were helped by news of
renewed strike disruptions in major producer South Africa.
1611 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1,234.90 22.20 1.8 1,214.40 1,237.40 129,494
US Silver SEP 19.038 0.302 1.6 18.670 19.265 28,316
US Plat OCT 1,362.00 35.60 2.7 1,322.90 1,364.40 7,871
US Pall SEP 695.40 17.85 2.6 673.30 703.10 2,814
Gold 1,235.49 12.18 1.0 1,216.38 1,238.30
Silver 19.020 0.160 0.8 18.740 19.290
Platinum 1,357.49 33.99 2.6 1,326.00 1,361.50
Palladium 694.41 16.41 2.4 676.00 700.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 163,177 203,908 183,550 26.65 -0.41
US Silver 30,868 66,366 56,197 37.34 1.90
US Platinum 8,420 16,686 13,002 27.91 -0.41
US Palladium 2,881 5,675 5,555