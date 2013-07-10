SINGAPORE, July 10 Gold was little changed on
Wednesday not far from a one-week high hit in the previous
session, with investors awaiting trade data from China to get
more evidence of the economic strength of the world's
second-biggest consumer of the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell $2 to $1,247.66 an ounce by 0027
GMT, while Comex gold gained slightly to $1,246.40.
* Gold hit a one-week high of $1,260.01 on Tuesday, its
second straight daily gain, rising 1 percent on strong physical
demand, and as Chinese inflation data boosted the metal's appeal
as a hedge.
* The cost of borrowing gold surged on Tuesday to the
highest since January 2009, reflecting dwindling supplies from
bullion banks after heavy liquidation and resilient demand for
physical gold products.
* The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its June policy
meeting later in the day and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is also
due to speak at a conference. Markets will be looking for clues
on whether the central bank would scale back its $85 billion
monthly bond purchases that have so far support bullion prices.
* The International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth
forecast on Tuesday for the fifth time since early last year due
to a slowdown in emerging economies and the woes in
recession-struck Europe.
* Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc has resumed
copper concentrate shipments from its mine in Grasberg,
Indonesia, but expects output this year to drop by a fifth
following a near two-month stoppage.
* Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, slowed in the middle of a slack season, but traders
expect a mild revival in demand if prices fall below 25,000
rupees mark.
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets extended gains on Tuesday and the
dollar hit a three-year high, spurred by an optimistic tone
among investors after a good start to the U.S. earnings season
and last week's strong U.S. June jobs data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
N/A China Exports
N/A China Imports
0645 France Industrial output
0800 Italy Industrial output
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories
1800 FOMC releases minutes from June 18-19 meeting
2010 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks
Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1247.66 -1.18 -0.09 -25.49
Spot Silver 19.23 0.00 +0.00 -36.49
Spot Platinum 1359.99 -3.51 -0.26 -11.40
Spot Palladium 696.72 0.72 +0.10 0.68
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1246.40 0.50 +0.04 -25.62 2519
COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.24 0.10 +0.53 -36.51 575
Euro/Dollar 1.2782
Dollar/Yen 101.07
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)