* Fed officials want more job gains before bond buys slow
* Gold gains suggest Fed could extend stimulus for longer
* Higher U.S. interest seen negative for gold
* Coming up: U.S. import, export prices, jobless claims
Thurs
(Adds market details, comments, update prices)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 10 Gold ended slightly
higher in choppy trade on Wednesday after the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's June meeting showed many officials wanted more
reassurance the job market was on solid ground before
withdrawing economic stimulus.
The metal rose as much as 1.3 percent, extending its gain to
a third day. Bullion failed to maintain earlier gains despite
the usual bullish drivers of a tumbling dollar and rallying U.S.
crude futures.
Gold turned higher after the minutes of the Fed's latest
policy meeting suggested that it might not be as sure a bet that
the U.S. central bank will scale back its asset buying any time
soon.
Prior to Wednesday, financial markets had largely reached a
consensus on September as the probable start of a reduction in
the pace of the U.S. central bank's $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases.
"As gold is reacting positively after the Fed minutes, it's
evident that QE is going to extend for a considerable period of
time," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of Sica
Wealth, which has over $1 billion assets under management.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,252.63 an ounce by
3:47 PM EDT (1947 GMT), having set a one-week high of $1,265.01.
U.S. Comex gold futures for August delivery settled
up $1.50 to $1,247.40 prior to the Fed minutes. Volume was at
192,000 lots, about 5 percent below its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed.
A downgrade of Italy's sovereign credit rating by ratings
agency Standard & Poor's on Tuesday underpinned some safe-haven
demand, traders said.
Disappointing performance of U.S. 10-year Treasuries
prices, or rising bond yields, also weighed on gold,
said George Gero, vice president of RBC Capital Markets.
As gold pays no interest, the rise in returns from U.S.
bonds is seen as negative for the metal.
CHINA DATA
Gold prices failed to rally further partly because
disappointing Chinese trade data overnight stoked fears of a
slowdown in demand for commodities in the world's second-biggest
economy.
China has been a big support for gold prices, which have
lost a quarter of their value this year.
Investment demand continued to slump.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed
exchange-traded funds declined a further 7.2 tonnes on Tuesday,
adding to the previous session's 15-tonne drop. The fund is
already on track for its biggest weekly outflow in seven weeks.
Among other precious metals, silver edged down 0.4
percent to $19.15 an ounce. Platinum eased 0.2 percent to
$1,361.24 an ounce and palladium climbed 2 percent to a
three-week high of $710.25, having earlier hit a three-week high
at $713 an ounce.
3:47 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1247.40 1.50 0.1 1242.20 1264.50 169,993
US Silver SEP 19.165 0.027 0.1 18.985 19.405 33,941
US Plat OCT 1368.10 -0.50 0.0 1356.00 1378.50 5,286
US Pall SEP 713.80 16.45 2.4 697.85 715.00 3,153
Gold 1252.63 3.79 0.3 1244.53 1265.01
Silver 19.150 -0.080 -0.4 19.060 19.420
Platinum 1361.24 -2.26 -0.2 1356.50 1375.00
Palladium 710.25 14.25 2.0 699.77 713.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 191,851 206,364 182,100 24.81 -0.03
US Silver 35,786 67,384 56,312 34.12 -2.30
US Platinum 5,356 16,723 13,039 27.73 -1.03
US Palladium 3,177 4,817 5,528
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by James Jukwey, David Evans, Theodore d'Afflisio and
James Dalgleish)