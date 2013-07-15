* Gold climbs as much as 0.8 percent
* Up for 5 sessions out of 6
* Asia stocks erase early losses
(Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 15 Gold extended gains on Monday
after posting its biggest weekly percentage increase in nearly
two years, as fears eased that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
wind down its stimulus programme early.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that a highly
accommodative policy was needed for the foreseeable future,
bolstering bullion which is often seen as a hedge against
inflation.
"People are still buying after Bernanke's assurance," said a
Hong Kong-based trader. "They were expecting the tapering (in
stimulus) to begin in September but now they think there is a
possibility of it happening only next year."
Prices were also buoyed as Chinese GDP data for the second
quarter matched expectations at 7.5 percent.
Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,285.70 an ounce
by 0700 GMT, after advancing nearly 5 percent last week - the
most since October, 2011. But it is still down nearly 25 percent
this year.
U.S. gold gained $7 to $1,284.50. Silver,
platinum and palladium were all hovering near
their highest levels in more than three weeks.
"It's Bernanke that is still impacting liquidity in the
markets," said Han Pin Hsi, global head of commodities research
at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"I think we are forming a base (in gold prices) here at
current levels. We are still more bullish compared to these
prices."
SHORT LIVED REBOUND
However, other analysts said the rebound in gold prices may
not last long.
"Our economists continue to expect the FOMC to taper asset
purchases at the September meeting and conclude purchases in
March 2014," Barclays analysts wrote in a note on Monday,
referring to the Federal Open Market Committee.
"Given our economists' view and seasonally weak period for
demand, we believe the recent rally (in gold) is likely to be
short lived."
Standard Chartered's Hsi also said outflows from gold
exchange traded funds would have to stop before gold could climb
much higher.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed ETF, are near four-year lows. The fund has seen
outflows of over 13 million ounces, or about $17 billion at
current prices, so far this year.
Precious metals prices 0700 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1285.70 1.41 +0.11 -23.22
Spot Silver 19.88 0.01 +0.05 -34.35
Spot Platinum 1408.82 7.32 +0.52 -8.22
Spot Palladium 723.25 5.25 +0.73 4.52
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1284.50 6.90 +0.54 -23.35 23886
COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.86 0.06 +0.32 -34.48 6618
Euro/Dollar 1.3050
Dollar/Yen 99.35
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Michael Perry)