SINGAPORE, July 16 Gold was little changed on
Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's congressional testimony later this week for clues on
when the U.S. central bank would begin tapering its monetary
stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.01 percent at $1,281.84 an
ounce by 0011 GMT, after falling slightly on Monday.
* U.S. gold was down $2.30 at $1,281.20.
* U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in June, the
latest sign of a slowdown in economic growth that offers a
cautionary note to the Federal Reserve as it mulls scaling back
its $85 billion monthly bond purchases.
* The disappointment was tempered by accelerating growth in
New York State's manufacturing sector in July, according to a
report from the New York Federal Reserve that provides one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.
* The market is now focused on Bernanke's semiannual
testimony to congressional committees on Wednesday and Thursday,
which will be watched for further signs about the timing and
speed of any reduction in bond purchases.
* Investors are awaiting greater stability in gold prices
before returning to an asset that has slumped this year, even
though concerns over the economic recovery are burnishing the
metal's longer-term appeal.
* A Chilean appeals court on Monday suspended Barrick Gold
Corp's controversial Pascua-Lama gold mine
until the company builds infrastructure to prevent water
pollution, and ordered the mine's environmental permit be
reviewed.
* South Africa's Chamber of Mines offered a 4 percent pay
rise to gold industry workers on Monday, a fraction of the 60 to
100 percent demanded by trade unions in salary talks billed as
the toughest since the end of apartheid in 1994.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rose against the yen on Monday as traders said
a selloff last week was overdone because the Fed is still likely
to be the first among major central banks to move away from
ultra-loose monetary policy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. CPI
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1315 U.S. Industrial output
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index
Precious metals prices 0011 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1281.84 -0.15 -0.01 -23.45
Spot Silver 19.85 -0.04 -0.20 -34.45
Spot Platinum 1414.24 -7.76 -0.55 -7.87
Spot Palladium 729.75 1.25 +0.17 5.46
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1281.20 -2.30 -0.18 -23.55 1660
COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.83 -0.01 -0.05 -34.57 326
Euro/Dollar 1.3064
Dollar/Yen 99.93
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)