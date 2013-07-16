* Buying interest from China subdued * Markets eye Bernanke testimony on Wednesday and Thursday * Asian shares higher, dollar slips (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, July 16 Gold was little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony later this week for clues on when the U.S. central bank would begin tapering its monetary stimulus. Buying from China, which usually provides support for gold during Asian trading hours, was also subdued as traders waited on the sidelines for clear direction from the Fed. Prices have been stuck in a tight range for the last three trading sessions, with gold failing to cross the $1,300 mark -even after a sharp jump last week. "The Fed will try to calm the markets and make them think it will not exit soon," said a Hong Kong-based trader. "They might wait for data points for the next few months to make a call." The trader said it was still not clear if the Fed's comments from last week meant the stimulus-tapering would begin only next year versus market fears of a September scale-back. Bernanke said last month the U.S. economy was recovering strongly enough for the Fed to begin pulling back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases over the next few months. But following the market panic that then ensued, he said last week that a "highly accommodative policy is needed for the foreseeable future". The market is now focused on Bernanke's twice-yearly testimony to congressional committees on Wednesday and Thursday, which will be watched for further signs of the timing and extent of any reduction in bond purchases. Bullion gained 5 percent last week - its biggest weekly gain in nearly two years - on hopes that the stimulus would continue. Spot gold was down $1 at $1,281.00 an ounce by 0654 GMT, while U.S. gold fell 0.3 percent to $1279.80. Gold's appeal as a safe-haven has been tarnished this year by a stronger dollar and stock markets, and rapid outflows from gold-backed exchange traded funds. The top eight gold ETFs have seen holdings drop by about 19 million ounces, or $24 billion at current prices, so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. Though gold is near three-year lows, physical demand in top buyers India and China has failed to pick up to record levels seen in April, when prices dropped $200 in two days. Precious metals prices 0654 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1281.00 -0.99 -0.08 -23.50 Spot Silver 19.78 -0.11 -0.55 -34.68 Spot Platinum 1414.50 -7.50 -0.53 -7.85 Spot Palladium 728.47 -0.03 -0.00 5.27 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1279.80 -3.70 -0.29 -23.63 19629 COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.78 -0.06 -0.32 -34.75 4540 Euro/Dollar 1.3077 Dollar/Yen 99.94 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Eric Meijer)