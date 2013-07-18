SINGAPORE, July 18 Gold inched up on Thursday
after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, but
the metal was still under pressure from the prospect that the
U.S. Federal Reserve would eventually end its stimulus
programme.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold added $2.47 an ounce to $1,277.86 by 0035 GMT.
* It has dropped more than 20 percent this year, losing its
safe-haven appeal on speculation the U.S. central bank could
start reining in its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases
later in 2013, and halt it altogether by mid-2014.
* U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,277.10
an ounce.
* Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank still
expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase
programme later this year, but he left open the option of
changing that plan if the economic outlook shifted.
* Bernanke will testify before the Senate Banking Committee
later on Thursday, but is likely to stick to the theme laid out
before the House Financial Services Committee.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held on to modest overnight gains early in Asia
on Thursday after a choppy session that saw investors first sell
then buy back the currency in reaction to Bernanke's comments.
* U.S. oil futures were steady at above $106 a barrel in
early Asian trade on Thursday, supported by a drawdown in U.S.
stockpiles, although a recovery in the dollar acted as a drag.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Euro zone Current account
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index
1400 U.S. Leading indicators
1430 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies
before Senate Banking Committee
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1277.86 2.47 +0.19 -23.69
Spot Silver 19.37 0.12 +0.62 -36.03
Spot Platinum 1406.74 1.74 +0.12 -8.36
Spot Palladium 732.72 -0.28 -0.04 5.88
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1277.10 -0.40 -0.03 -23.79 2692
COMEX SILVER SEP3 0.19 0.00 -0.31 -99.36 1925
Euro/Dollar 1.3120
Dollar/Yen 99.55
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Paul Tait)