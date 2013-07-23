SINGAPORE, July 23 Gold was trading near its
highest in a month on Tuesday after gaining 3 percent the
session before and breaking through key resistance at the $1,300
level.
A weaker dollar supported bullion prices, but stricter
Indian import rules and continued outflows from exchange-traded
gold funds could cap gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.08 percent at $1,334.01 an
ounce by 0020 GMT, while U.S. gold fell $2.50 to
$1,333.50.
* Gold hit a one-month high of $1,338.91 on Monday, as
speculators fearing a reversal of the recent downward price
trend rushed to buy back bearish bets.
* Bullion prices have garnered support from Federal Reserve
chief Ben Bernanke's assurance last week that the U.S. central
bank would be careful in scaling back its $85 billion monthly
bond purchases.
* September is still the most likely time for the Fed to
announce that it will trim its monthly bond purchases, according
to a Reuters poll taken after Bernanke's congressional testimony
last week.
* Analysts have slashed their 2013 gold and silver price
forecasts after sharp falls earlier this year and expect them to
remain weak in 2014 as the United States reins in monetary
stimulus, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
* India's central bank moved to tighten gold imports again
on Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye
to reducing a record current account deficit, but offered relief
to domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.13 percent to
931.26 tonnes on Monday.
* A group of indigenous Chileans asked the Supreme Court to
revoke the environmental license of Barrick Gold Corp's
Pascua-Lama gold mine because it seeks a total
re-evaluation of the project, a lawyer representing the group
told Reuters.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was nursing broad losses in Asia on Tuesday as
soft U.S. housing data offered an excuse to sell, while a sharp
fall in Portuguese bond yields provided a boost to the euro.
* World stock prices rose to near five-year highs on Monday
on growing investor optimism after Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe strengthened his power base, adding weight to his
plans to jumpstart the world's third-biggest economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Business climate
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1300 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index
Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1334.01 -1.03 -0.08 -20.34
Spot Silver 20.46 -0.06 -0.29 -32.43
Spot Platinum 1444.24 3.74 +0.26 -5.91
Spot Palladium 743.97 -0.03 -0.00 7.51
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1333.50 -2.50 -0.19 -20.43 2407
COMEX SILVER SEP3 20.46 -0.05 -0.24 -32.49 622
Euro/Dollar 1.3191
Dollar/Yen 99.37
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)