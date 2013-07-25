SINGAPORE, July 25 Gold extended losses on
Thursday after falling 2 percent the session before as robust
economic data from the United States and Europe dented its
safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dropped 0.09 percent to $1,319.46 an
ounce by 0008 GMT. It fell 2 percent on Wednesday as signs of
continued economic recovery prompted funds to exit the bullion
market after the metal hit a one-month high earlier in the day.
* New U.S. home sales vaulted to a five-year peak in June,
while private industry in the euro zone expanded for the first
time in more than a year in July.
* Goldman Sachs is sticking to its average forecast of
$1,413 for an ounce of gold this year as it does not see sharp
reductions in U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus, after fears of such
cuts drove bullion prices to near three-year lows recently.
* Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd, the world's
third biggest gold producer, is forecasting a flat year of gold
output as it cuts operating costs.
* Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a net
loss on Wednesday, hurt in part by a maintenance shutdown, and
said it was "reviewing all aspects" of its business in light of
the recent drop in gold prices.
* Gold traders in India braced for a fall in supply and
higher premiums ahead of festivals, as the central bank's steps
to restrict imports are expected to cut supplies for domestic
consumption.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was broadly higher on Thursday as upbeat U.S.
housing data and a rise in Treasury yields reminded investors
the country was still closer to tempering its monetary stimulus
than any other major economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate
0800 Italy Consumer confidence
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Precious metals prices 0008 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1319.46 -1.23 -0.09 -21.20
Spot Silver 20.12 -0.02 -0.10 -33.55
Spot Platinum 1437.75 -5.17 -0.36 -6.34
Spot Palladium 746.75 2.60 +0.35 7.91
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1319.40 -0.10 -0.01 -21.27 3198
COMEX SILVER SEP3 20.10 0.08 +0.40 -33.68 585
Euro/Dollar 1.3190
Dollar/Yen 100.36
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)