SINGAPORE, July 26 Gold edged up on Friday and
was headed for its third straight weekly gain, helped by a
weaker dollar and hopes of a prolonged period of easy monetary
policy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had climbed 0.07 percent to $1,333.95 an
ounce by 0014 GMT, after gaining about 1 percent in the previous
session.
* U.S. data showed that new claims for jobless benefits
edged higher last week, but remained within a range that
suggests the labour market's recovery is on track.
* Investors fear that strong U.S. economic numbers would
prompt the Federal Reserve to start tapering its stimulus
measures sooner rather than later.
* China's gold demand could hit a record 1,000 tonnes this
year, the World Gold Council said on Thursday, which means it
would overtake India as the world's biggest bullion consumer.
* Gold premiums in India jumped to $20 an ounce over London
spot prices on Thursday due to short supplies even as traders,
looking to stock up for festivals, waited for prices to fall
further from their highest level in more than a month.
* Gold mining companies are expected to cut their gold
hedging position by 20 tonnes on a net basis in 2013 even though
the price of bullion has fallen sharply, precious metals
consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS said on Thursday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 percent to
927.36 tonnes on Thursday.
* Goldcorp Inc, the world's largest gold miner by
market capitalisation, posted weaker-than-expected second
quarter results on Thursday, hit by a sharp drop in the gold
price and a $2 billion non-cash impairment charge.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar languished at one-month lows against a basket
of major currencies on Friday, having suffered a setback
overnight as investors turned cautious ahead of next week's Fed
policy meeting. [USD/
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany Import prices
0645 France Consumer confidence
Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1333.95 0.91 +0.07 -20.34
Spot Silver 20.26 0.05 +0.25 -33.09
Spot Platinum 1447.50 1.50 +0.10 -5.70
Spot Palladium 738.00 1.00 +0.14 6.65
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1333.80 5.00 +0.38 -20.41 1646
COMEX SILVER SEP3 20.25 0.09 +0.45 -33.20 510
Euro/Dollar 1.3275
Dollar/Yen 99.15
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)