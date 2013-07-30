SINGAPORE, July 30 Gold was steady on Tuesday as
traders shied away from taking big bets ahead of a key Federal
Reserve meeting beginning later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had edged up 0.05 percent to $1,327.61 an
ounce by 0007 GMT. It fell 0.5 percent on Monday as investors
took profits after three weeks of gains.
* U.S. gold dropped about $1 to $1,327.50.
* The Fed starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and
is expected to release its latest statement on Wednesday
afternoon. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to reaffirm
its near-zero interest rate stance.
* The meeting should also provide clues on when the central
bank will start dialling back its $85 billion monthly bond
purchases.
* Gold premiums in India, the world's biggest buyer, jumped
to $25-30 an ounce on London prices due to the scarcity of the
metal ahead of a series of festivals and import restrictions.
* Precious metals miner Polymetal, part-owned by
Russian billionaire Alexander Nesis, said it would write down
the value of assets by up to $340 million because of a steep
fall in the price of gold.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar drifted off a five-week trough against a basket
of major currencies on Tuesday as the euro faltered ahead of
chart resistance and a three-day rally in the yen lost a bit of
steam.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
0900 Euro zone Business climate
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1200 Germany CPI
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
N/A Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day policy
meeting
Precious metals prices 0007 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1327.61 0.62 +0.05 -20.72
Spot Silver 19.82 0.01 +0.05 -34.54
Spot Platinum 1437.99 -1.51 -0.10 -6.32
Spot Palladium 739.72 -2.28 -0.31 6.90
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1327.50 -0.90 -0.07 -20.78 759
COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.83 -0.03 -0.17 -34.57 401
Euro/Dollar 1.3258
Dollar/Yen 98.17
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)