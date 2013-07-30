* Fed policy meet begins later Tuesday
* Shanghai premiums fall to about $20/oz
* Physical demand slowing down - analysts
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 30 Gold was little changed on
Tuesday, holding near a five-week high, as traders shied away
from taking big bets ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting
beginning later in the day.
The Fed starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and is
expected to release a statement on Wednesday afternoon. Markets
are watching closely for clues on when the U.S. central bank
will start dialling back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases.
"The (economic) numbers coming from the United States are
pretty mixed. Chances are there won't be any major
announcement," said Ng Cheng Thye, head of precious metals at
Standard Bank in Singapore.
The Fed has said that the bank would likely begin reducing
its stimulus later in 2013 and halt it altogether by mid-2014.
But it has left open the option of changing stimulus exit plans
if the economic outlook worsens.
Data on Monday showed that contracts to purchase previously
owned U.S. homes fell in June, retreating from a more than
six-year high, although the U.S. labour market has shown signs
of strength in recent weeks.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,324.44 an ounce by
0659 GMT. It fell 0.5 percent on Monday as investors took
profits after three weeks of gains.
The metal has fallen more than 20 percent this year on fears
of an end to easy central bank money and sharp outflows from
gold-backed exchange traded funds, but prices have recovered
from a three-year low hit in June.
Prices touched a five-week high of $1,347.69 an ounce on
July 23 and July 24 last week.
"Since the prices have come back $150 from their low, demand
has slowed down. In fact we are seeing some small de-hoarding
from the Far East; it's not a lot but they are definitely taking
some profit at these price levels," said Standard Bank's Ng.
Prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange have fallen to about
$20 an ounce over London spot prices from over $25 last week.
"Physical market activity seems to have lightened off over
the past week as the market has moved above $1,320," ANZ
analysts wrote in a note. "Shanghai premiums yesterday were
around $5 below the previous week, which suggests the market may
find it tough to hold flat price rallies."
Precious metals prices 0659 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1324.44 -2.55 -0.19 -20.91
Spot Silver 19.74 -0.07 -0.35 -34.81
Spot Platinum 1434.24 -5.26 -0.37 -6.56
Spot Palladium 736.72 -5.28 -0.71 6.46
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1324.50 -3.90 -0.29 -20.96 3980
COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.73 -0.14 -0.70 -34.91 3722
Euro/Dollar 1.3258
Dollar/Yen 98.35
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Tom Hogue)