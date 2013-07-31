SINGAPORE, July 31 Gold held tight on Wednesday,
heading for its best monthly gain since January 2012, as traders
hope for a strong cue from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it
will start scaling back stimulus measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.08 percent at $1,325.59 an
ounce by 0018 GMT, after falling a tad in the previous session.
U.S. gold gained about $2 to $1,326.00.
* Bullion has gained nearly 8 percent in July after the Fed
assured financial markets it would only start phasing out its
monetary stimulus when it was sure the U.S. economy was strong
enough to stand on its own.
* The Fed will release a statement Wednesday afternoon after
its two-day monthly policy meeting. Traders will be looking for
clues as to when the U.S. central bank will start tapering its
$85 billion monthly bond purchases.
* U.S. GDP data and a private jobs report will also be
released on Wednesday, which will help gauge the strength of the
economy.
* The top U.S. securities regulator said on Tuesday she was
examining insider trading rules for commodities, further
stepping up scrutiny of Wall Street's role in trading anything
from oil to metals.
* David Einhorn, head of hedge fund Greenlight Capital, said
his optimism about gold "has not changed" and that his
investment portfolio now had an equal exposure to gold miners
and gold bullion. He said the position was not hedged.
* Russian gold production increased by 12.4 percent in the
first five months of 2013 compared with the same period last
year, the industry lobby said on Tuesday.
* India's imports of gold have halted since July 22, sending
premiums for scarce stocks soaring, as traders in the world's
biggest bullion buyer try to puzzle out new central bank rules
that tie imports to export volumes.
* Gold prices in India could rise past their highest level
in more than 15 weeks hit on Tuesday, helped by a weakness in
the local currency, traders said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar eked out modest gains on Tuesday, off its
five-week low.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales
0755 Germany Unemployment rate
0900 Euro zone Inflation
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1215 U.S. ADP employment report
1230 U.S. Q2 GDP Advance
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
1800 Federal Open Market Committee announces outcome of
policy meeting
Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1325.59 -1.10 -0.08 -20.84
Spot Silver 19.74 0.03 +0.15 -34.81
Spot Platinum 1430.74 -3.76 -0.26 -6.79
Spot Palladium 727.97 0.70 +0.10 5.20
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1326.00 2.00 +0.15 -20.87 280
COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.71 0.03 +0.13 -34.98 369
Euro/Dollar 1.3265
Dollar/Yen 97.89
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)