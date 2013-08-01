SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Gold edged higher on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve said it would continue to support the
U.S. economy by buying back bonds, even as U.S. economic growth
and jobs data painted a brighter outlook.
U.S. gold futures rose more than 1 percent, pushing
up prices of other precious metals.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,328.31 an ounce by
0016 GMT, after posting its strongest month since January 2012.
* U.S. gold gained 1 percent to $1,327.40, while
silver futures also rose 1 percent.
* The Fed on Wednesday said it would keep buying $85 billion
in mortgage and Treasury securities per month in an effort to
strengthen an economy that it said was still challenged by
federal budget-tightening. It did not give an indication on when
it would start tapering.
* A government report on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy
expanded at a faster-than-expected 1.7 percent annual rate in
the second quarter. The ADP National Employment Report showed
private employers added 200,000 jobs in July, maintaining June's
pace.
* The amount of gold transferred between accounts held by
bullion clearers rose to a 12-year high in June for a second
month, at an average of 29.0 million ounces a day, data from
industry group the London Bullion Market Association showed.
* The price of gold has room to increase even if U.S.
interest rates keep rising as an improving economy should boost
demand by jewellers and manufacturers, a report by the World
Gold Council trade group said on Wednesday.
* Sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins climbed 66
percent in July on a year-on-year basis, as retail investors
snap up physical gold products, data on the U.S. Mint's website
showed on Wednesday.
* Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, are refraining from fresh shipments on uncertainty in
import policy, supporting premiums even as prices hit their
highest level in more than three-and-a-half months.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar wallowed at six-week lows against a basket
of major currencies on Thursday, having slipped overnight after
the Fed gave no fresh hint that it was preparing to scale back
stimulus at its next meeting in September.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final
0500 India HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI
0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI
1145 European Central Bank policy decision
1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. Construction spending
Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1328.31 5.82 +0.44 -20.68
Spot Silver 19.85 0.05 +0.25 -34.45
Spot Platinum 1436.49 2.49 +0.17 -6.42
Spot Palladium 726.47 0.47 +0.06 4.98
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1327.40 15.00 +1.14 -20.79 20
COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.82 0.19 +0.98 -34.60 623
Euro/Dollar 1.3303
Dollar/Yen 97.73
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)