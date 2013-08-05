SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Gold held steady on Monday,
retaining the previous sessions gains after softer-than-expected
U.S. nonfarm payroll data eased fears of an imminent scale-back
of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was trading 0.04 percent higher at
$1,312.06 an ounce by 0021 GMT, while U.S. gold gained
about $2 to $1,312.20.
* Gold fell below $1,300 on Friday after encouraging U.S.
gross domestic product and factory activity data, but rebounded
sharply after the jobs report to end the session higher.
* Data from the U.S. Labor Department on Friday showed that
the number of jobs outside the farming sector increased by
162,000 last month, the smallest gain in four months and below
analysts' expectations.
* A top Fed official said on Friday the U.S. economy was
improving modestly but needs to gather more steam, while
cautioning that the central bank ought to wait for more evidence
of an upturn before tapering bond purchases.
* Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their gold net
longs and raised their bullish position in silver futures and
options, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 percent to
918.64 tonnes on Friday.
* Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp reported a
decline in second-quarter profit on Friday despite a big
increase in production, as the price of gold fell, and the
company revised its dividend policy.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar remained on the backfoot after the
payrolls report was seen making the Fed more cautious about
drawing down its stimulus programme.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0753 Germany Services PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
0830 Euro zone Sentix index
0900 Euro zone Retail sales
1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. Employment trend index
Precious metals prices 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1312.06 0.56 +0.04 -21.65
Spot Silver 19.86 -0.04 -0.20 -34.41
Spot Platinum 1444.50 -0.25 -0.02 -5.90
Spot Palladium 728.22 -1.28 -0.18 5.23
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1312.20 1.70 +0.13 -21.70 1830
COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.85 -0.06 -0.31 -34.50 403
Euro/Dollar 1.3274
Dollar/Yen 98.91
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)