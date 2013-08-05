SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Gold held steady on Monday, retaining the previous sessions gains after softer-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data eased fears of an imminent scale-back of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was trading 0.04 percent higher at $1,312.06 an ounce by 0021 GMT, while U.S. gold gained about $2 to $1,312.20. * Gold fell below $1,300 on Friday after encouraging U.S. gross domestic product and factory activity data, but rebounded sharply after the jobs report to end the session higher. * Data from the U.S. Labor Department on Friday showed that the number of jobs outside the farming sector increased by 162,000 last month, the smallest gain in four months and below analysts' expectations. * A top Fed official said on Friday the U.S. economy was improving modestly but needs to gather more steam, while cautioning that the central bank ought to wait for more evidence of an upturn before tapering bond purchases. * Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their gold net longs and raised their bullish position in silver futures and options, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 percent to 918.64 tonnes on Friday. * Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp reported a decline in second-quarter profit on Friday despite a big increase in production, as the price of gold fell, and the company revised its dividend policy. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar remained on the backfoot after the payrolls report was seen making the Fed more cautious about drawing down its stimulus programme. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0753 Germany Services PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 0830 Euro zone Sentix index 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI 1400 U.S. Employment trend index Precious metals prices 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1312.06 0.56 +0.04 -21.65 Spot Silver 19.86 -0.04 -0.20 -34.41 Spot Platinum 1444.50 -0.25 -0.02 -5.90 Spot Palladium 728.22 -1.28 -0.18 5.23 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1312.20 1.70 +0.13 -21.70 1830 COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.85 -0.06 -0.31 -34.50 403 Euro/Dollar 1.3274 Dollar/Yen 98.91 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)