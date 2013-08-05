* U.S. services sector rebounds from 3-year low in July
* British business booms in July, PMI shows
* U.S. Treasury yield climbs on encouraging data
* Coming up: U.S. international trade data Tuesday
(Adds comment by Fed's Fisher, market details, updates market
activity)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 5 Gold dropped in quiet
trading on Monday after signs of an improving British business
sector and better U.S. manufacturing activities dampened
bullion's appeal as an investment hedge.
The metal accelerated losses after data showed growth in the
U.S. services sector rebounded from a three-year low, while
British businesses boomed and activity at euro zone companies
expanded modestly in July for the first time in 18 months.
Monday's data came on the heels of last week's strong U.S.
factory activities and a mixed U.S. nonfarm payrolls report that
sent gold to its biggest weekly losses in five weeks.
"In the absence of weaker-than-expected macro data, short
covering activity is likely to subside, leaving gold to search
for support from the physical market," said Suki Cooper,
precious metals strategist at Barclays Capital.
Also weighing down on gold was disheartened investment
interest. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell on Friday to four-year
lows.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,304.06 an ounce
by 2:46 p.m. EDT (1846 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$8.10 at $1,302.40 an ounce, with trading volume at less than
98,000 lots, about 55 percent below its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed.
In recent weeks, the Fed has said it would begin tapering
its $85 billion monthly bond purchases if the U.S. economic
recovery retained momentum, prompting investors to monitor
housing and jobs data closely.
Gold fell nearly 2 percent last week on uncertainty over the
time frame of the Fed's scaling back of its stimulus.
The U.S. central bank is nearer to dialing back its massive
bond-buying program after the unemployment rate dropped last
month, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Monday, the
second Fed official to make that point in as many trading days.
"I am of the opinion that unless we see some disturbing data
... that we should start in September," Fisher told reporters
after a speech in Portland, Oregon, adding that he is not alone
at the Fed in that view.
US TREASURY YIELD UP
Gold also fell as U.S. benchmark 10-year notes
yield climbed as traders reduced their bond holdings on
surprisingly strong data on the U.S. services sector.
Analysts said the inverse link between gold and Treasury
bond yields has recently strengthened. The 25-day
correlation-log between spot gold was at a negative 0.5, the
tightest link since April.
As gold pays no interest, the returns from U.S. bonds are
closely watched by market participants as a gauge of short-term
interest rate.
Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.8 percent
to $19.74 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.3 percent to
$1,449.75 an ounce and palladium gained 0.2 percent to
$731.22 an ounce.
2:46 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1302.40 -8.10 -0.6 1296.70 1320.30 89,935
US Silver SEP 19.719 -0.193 -1.0 19.520 19.990 28,368
US Plat OCT 1448.10 -3.40 -0.2 1440.50 1458.20 7,413
US Pall SEP 735.20 5.50 0.8 727.30 737.50 1,866
Gold 1304.06 -7.44 -0.6 1298.05 1319.30
Silver 19.740 -0.160 -0.8 19.590 20.000
Platinum 1449.75 5.00 0.3 1443.50 1453.75
Palladium 731.22 1.72 0.2 730.46 735.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 97,662 218,053 187,132 25.11 -0.37
US Silver 33,768 54,596 55,303 28.12 -2.55
US Platinum 7,596 13,261 12,489 21.18 -2.19
US Palladium 2,025 4,131 5,353
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Dale Hudson, Grant McCool and Matthew Lewis)