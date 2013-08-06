SINGAPORE, Aug 6 Gold inched up on Tuesday as the dollar slipped, but the metal remained near its lowest in two weeks as strong economic data from the United States and Britain dented its safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.15 percent to $1,305.26 an ounce by 0015 GMT, after falling 0.6 percent the session before. * U.S. gold gained about $2 to $1,304.70. * Gold has lost close to a quarter of its value this year on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will curb its commodities-friendly bond purchases on signs of recovery in the housing and labour markets. * Growth in the U.S. services sector rebounded from a three-year low, data showed on Monday, while British businesses boomed and activity at euro zone companies expanded, albeit modestly, in July for the first time in 18 months. * The Fed is nearer to dialling back its massive bond-buying programme after the unemployment rate dropped last month, a top official at the central bank said on Monday. * Gold importers in India stayed on the sidelines for a third straight week due to policy uncertainty on shipments and supporting premiums. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings dropped 0.16 percent to 917.14 tonnes on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Stocks on Wall Street retreated from record levels during a quiet trading day on Monday, while the dollar fell against the yen as investors weighed the likelihood of when the Fed will pare its economic stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Italy Industrial output 0900 Italy Q2 GDP 1000 Germany Industrial orders 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. International trade Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1305.26 1.92 +0.15 -22.05 Spot Silver 19.70 0.01 +0.05 -34.94 Spot Platinum 1445.74 -0.76 -0.05 -5.81 Spot Palladium 731.00 0.00 +0.00 5.64 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1304.70 2.30 +0.18 -22.14 1918 Euro/Dollar 1.3260 Dollar/Yen 98.06 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)