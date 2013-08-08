SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Gold fell for a third session
out of four on Thursday, staying below $1,300 on a stronger
dollar and fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce its
monetary stimulus from next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dropped 0.2 percent to $1,284.50 an
ounce by 0020 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold lost about $1 to $1,284.
* The Fed could soon begin reducing the pace of its
bond-buying stimulus if recent improvement in the U.S. job
market persists, the president of the Cleveland Fed, Sandra
Pianalto, said on Wednesday.
* Other key Fed policy makers, including Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans and Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher,
said earlier this week that the U.S. central bank could cut
stimulus as early as September, depending on economic data.
* The greater popularity of bearish option bets over bullish
ones suggests that gold is more likely headed for another tumble
instead of a sharp rally.
* The Bank of England broke with tradition on Wednesday,
planning to keep interest rates at a record low until
unemployment falls to 7 percent or below, which it said could
take three years.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5 percent to
910.53 tonnes on Wednesday.
* AngloGold Ashanti, the world's third-largest
bullion producer, promised to cut more costs after it swung to a
second-quarter loss, dragged lower by a plunging gold price that
has forced it to reduce staff and scrap its quarterly dividend.
* Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, remained on the sidelines on Wednesday as they awaited
clarity from the government on operational issues for shipments.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rebounded slightly on Thursday but was still
near seven-week lows after the yen ploughed through major
resistance levels in a stop-loss frenzy, while sterling joined
the fight as the market brought forward the day when UK rates
might start to rise.
DATA/EVENTS
China Exports yy Jul
China Imports yy Jul
China Trade balance Jul
Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1284.50 -2.64 -0.21 -23.29
Spot Silver 19.51 -0.05 -0.26 -35.57
Spot Platinum 1432.25 -3.46 -0.24 -6.69
Spot Palladium 720.97 0.00 +0.00 4.19
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1284.00 -1.30 -0.10 -23.38 1707
COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.51 0.00 -0.02 -35.64 366
Euro/Dollar 1.3333
Dollar/Yen 96.76
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)