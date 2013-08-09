SINGAPORE, Aug 9 Gold rose for a third session
on Friday, eking out a small gain for the week and pulling
further away from a three-week trough as a softer U.S. dollar
offset fears of a tapering in stimulus measures next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,313.25 an ounce by
0029 GMT, after gaining about 2 percent in the previous session.
* A gauge of the trend in layoffs of American workers fell
last week to its lowest since before the 2007-09 recession, a
hopeful sign for the U.S. economy.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely begin cutting back
on its massive bond-buying program next month, as long as
economic data continues to improve, a top Fed official known for
his opposition to the program said on Thursday.
* In South Africa, production of platinum group metals fell
18.9 percent in June in the world's largest producer of the
precious metal, while gold output dropped 14.1 percent due to
the lingering effects of labour unrest.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said it saw outflows of 1.2 tonnes on
Thursday brining total holdings to 909.33 tonnes.
* Hecla Mining Co said it has started to hedge its
precious metal shipments after a drastic fall in spot prices
pushed the company to report a surprise loss.
* Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest
in gold futures, had outflows of $778.3 million in the latest
week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar licked its wounds on Friday after steep losses
over five straight days, holding near a seven-week low against a
basket of currencies as risk-seeking investors abandoned the
greenback after surprisingly strong trade figures from China.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China CPI yy Jul
0130 China PPI yy Jul
0500 Japan Consumer confid index Jul
0530 China Industrial output Jul
0530 China Retail sales Jul
0530 China Urban investment yy Jul
0645 France Industrial output Jun
1400 U.S. wholesale inventories June
1930 US CFTC commitment of traders data
Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1313.25 1.86 +0.14 -21.58
Spot Silver 20.23 0.03 +0.15 -33.19
Spot Platinum 1488.99 1.99 +0.13 -3.00
Spot Palladium 736.97 0.97 +0.13 6.50
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1312.60 2.70 +0.21 -21.67 1745
COMEX SILVER SEP3 20.22 0.03 +0.13 -33.28 585
Euro/Dollar 1.3375
Dollar/Yen 96.88
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)