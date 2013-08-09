* Dollar lows prompt short covering in gold
* China data shows economy may be steadying
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Aug 9 Gold on Friday retained its
sharp gains from the previous session as a softer U.S. dollar
offset traders' fears of moves by the U.S. central bank to taper
its stimulus measures next month.
The metal gained nearly 2 percent on Thursday after having
fallen to a three-week trough earlier this week. Its recovery
was helped by the dollar's slide to a seven-week low.
Gold was also supported by Friday's strong data from China
that suggested economic optimism and news of falling mine output
in South Africa.
"The weakness in the dollar is causing some short-covering
in gold," said Ronald Leung at dealer and refiner Lee Cheong
Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
The dollar was trading near seven-week lows on Friday after
having fallen for five straight sessions, as risk-seeking
investors abandoned the greenback after China's surprisingly
strong trade figures.
"We are expecting more profit-taking if we trade above
$1,320 to $1,322," said a precious metals trader in Singapore.
"The magic number from here to cross and hold above is $1,331."
The recovery in prices might not last, however, as sentiment
was still bearish, traders said, adding that a level near $1,300
could suggest a swing either way.
Spot gold was $1 lighter at $1,310.21 an ounce by
0735 GMT. It had hit a three-week low of $1,272.64 this week on
fears the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin scaling back from
September its monthly bond purchases that run to the tune of $85
billion.
The metal has lost a quarter of its value this year as
investors exit gold-backed exchange traded funds, seeing an end
to easy central bank money.
The Fed is likely to begin cutting back on its massive
bond-buying program next month, as long as economic data
continues to improve, a top central bank official known for his
opposition to the program said on Thursday.
A gauge of the trend in layoffs of American workers fell
last week to its lowest since before the 2007-09 recession, a
hopeful sign for the U.S. economy that supports the case for a
tapering in bond purchases.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said it saw outflows of 1.2 tonnes on
Thursday, bringing total holdings to 909.33 tonnes.
Outflows from gold ETFs this year totalled $30.9 billion by
July, Blackrock said in a report.
Precious metals prices 0735 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1310.21 -1.18 -0.09 -21.76
Spot Silver 20.20 0.00 +0.00 -33.29
Spot Platinum 1486.74 -0.26 -0.02 -3.14
Spot Palladium 739.22 3.22 +0.44 6.82
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1309.60 -0.30 -0.02 -21.85 19437
COMEX SILVER SEP3 20.20 0.00 +0.01 -33.36 7515
Euro/Dollar 1.3378
Dollar/Yen 96.63
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)