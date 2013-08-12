SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Gold climbed more than 1 percent on Monday to its highest in nearly two weeks on soft U.S. data and as holdings in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund rose for the first time in two months. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had gained 1 percent to $1,328.91 an ounce by 0010 GMT, after advancing 0.2 percent on Friday as a weaker stock market increased its safe-haven appeal. * U.S. gold added $16 to trade at $1,328.50. Comex silver rose 2 percent. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2 percent to 911.13 tonnes on Friday - the first increase since June 10. * U.S. wholesale inventories unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in June, prompting economists to trim their second-quarter economic growth estimates. * Investors are watching economic data to gauge when the Federal Reserve bank will begin reducing its commodities-friendly stimulus measures. Weak data could prompt the U.S. central bank to hold back on the cuts. * Wall Street closed out its worst week since June on Friday, pulling back from record highs as investors focused on the outlook for Fed stimulus. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long positions in gold and silver in the week to Aug. 6, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. * Newcrest Mining, the world's fifth largest gold producer, reported its first annual loss since 2002 on Monday, hit by writedowns after gold prices plunged. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar was a touch firmer in Asia on Monday as the euro took a knock from more aid rumblings over Greece, while technical signals were flashing oversold after almost five weeks of losses for the U.S. currency. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Japan Revised Industrial Output For June 0430 Japan Capacity Utilization Index For June 0645 France Current Account For June 0715 Swiss Retail Sales For June 1800 U.S. Federal Budget For July 2350 Japan Machinery Orders For June N/A Bank Of Japan Releases Minutes Of July 10-11 Meeting Precious metals prices 0010 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1328.91 14.91 +1.13 -20.64 Spot Silver 20.83 0.30 +1.46 -31.21 Spot Platinum 1503.49 3.99 +0.27 -2.05 Spot Palladium 741.47 1.97 +0.27 7.15 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1328.50 16.30 +1.24 -20.72 10159 COMEX SILVER SEP3 20.82 0.41 +2.00 -31.32 3284 Euro/Dollar 1.3338 Dollar/Yen 96.05 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)