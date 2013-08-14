SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Gold was steady on Wednesday
after a sharp slide the day before prompted by fears the U.S.
Federal Reserve would begin tapering its stimulus programme from
next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.08 percent to $1,321.76 an
ounce by 0010 GMT, after dropping 1.1 percent on Tuesday and
snapping a four-day climb.
* U.S. retail sales rose in July, pointing to an
acceleration in consumer spending that could bolster the case at
the Fed for winding down its major economic stimulus.
* The Fed could begin reducing its bond-buying stimulus as
early as its September meeting despite inflation being below
target, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.
* The value of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves
fell $13.9 billion in the second quarter to $513.8 billion,
mostly due to a slide in gold prices, the country's central bank
said.
* India hiked the import duty on gold yet again to a record
10 percent and also raised excise duty on the metal, after
Indians bought more in July despite attempts to strangle supply
and curb demand as the government tries to rein in dollar
spending.
* Gold prices in India are likely to rise this week,
extending gains past their highest level in four months, due to
the import duty hike and dollar weakness.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was broadly firmer in Asia on Wednesday after
racking up a third session of gains as the upbeat U.S. retail
data sent Treasury yields sharply higher.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 - France GDP Preliminary Reading For Q2
0600 - Germany GDP Flash Reading For Q2
0830 - BOE Minutes Of August Rate Decision
0830 - BOE Jobless Rate For June
0900 - Euro Zone GDP Flash Estimate For Q2
1100 - U.S. Weekly Mortgage Market Index
1230 - U.S. PPI/Core PPI For July
1915 - St. Louis Fed President Bullard Speaks
Precious metals prices 0010 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1321.76 1.07 +0.08 -21.07
Spot Silver 21.39 -0.02 -0.09 -29.36
Spot Platinum 1489.74 -7.76 -0.52 -2.95
Spot Palladium 734.43 -2.07 -0.28 6.13
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1320.90 0.40 +0.03 -21.18 1422
COMEX SILVER SEP3 21.42 0.07 +0.34 -29.34 444
Euro/Dollar 1.3265
Dollar/Yen 98.17
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)