SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Gold climbed for a second
session on Thursday on U.S. inflation data and as holdings in
the world's biggest gold-backed exchange traded fund rose for
the second time in a week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had gained 0.5 percent to $1,340.74 an
ounce by 0012 GMT.
* It rose around 1 percent in the previous session as broad
gains in commodities and signs of simmering inflation lifted
bullion after Tuesday's drop.
* U.S. producer prices were flat in July, which could add to
worries at the Federal Reserve that inflation is running too
low, indicating the U.S. central bank might not end its stimulus
until inflation begins to trend higher.
* The Fed risks pushing inflation even lower if it tapers
bond purchases too aggressively and could take a more cautious
approach by initially only scaling back by a small amount, a
senior central banker said on Wednesday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.23 percent to
913.23 tonnes on Wednesday.
* SPDR holdings rose for the first time since June 10 last
Friday and had remained unchanged before the increase on
Wednesday, raising hopes that the worst of outflows from the
fund is over.
* India turned the screw on gold buying again on Wednesday,
banning imports of coins and medallions and making domestic
buyers pay cash, a day after hiking bullion import duty to a
record 10 percent.
* Paulson & Co more than halved its stake in the world's
biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust,
in the second quarter as bullion prices fell.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was at a standstill on Thursday hamstrung by
uncertainty on when the Fed might start trimming its stimulus,
while the euro and sterling drew support from better economic
news at home.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0830 - UK Retail Sales For July
1230 - U.S. CPI/Core CPI For July
1230 - New York Fed Empire State Survey For August
1230 - U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims
1315 - U.S. Industrial Production And Cap Use For July
1400 - U.S. NAHB Index For August
Precious metals prices 0012 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1340.74 6.15 +0.46 -19.93
Spot Silver 21.92 0.10 +0.46 -27.61
Spot Platinum 1511.99 15.19 +1.01 -1.50
Spot Palladium 744.50 7.50 +1.02 7.59
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1340.40 7.00 +0.52 -20.01 8140
COMEX SILVER SEP3 21.90 0.11 +0.50 -27.75 2065
Euro/Dollar 1.3265
Dollar/Yen 97.85
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)