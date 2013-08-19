SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Gold held on to gains from
last week to hover near a two-month high on Monday, supported by
weak U.S. data and further inflows into the world's biggest
bullion-backed exchange traded fund.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.07 percent to $1,376.86 an
ounce by 0015 GMT, after hitting a two-month peak of $1,379.81
earlier.
* Bullion climbed the most in five weeks last week, posting
a 5-percent gain. Silver gained 14 percent - its biggest
weekly increase in almost five years.
* U.S. consumer sentiment ebbed in August and residential
construction rose less than expected last month, potentially
dimming hopes of an acceleration in economic activity in the
third quarter and increasing gold's safe-haven appeal.
* U.S. bond yields reached two-year highs on Friday as
investors worried the Federal Reserve would start scaling back
stimulus next month, while world share indexes registered their
biggest weekly fall in almost two months.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.26 percent to
915.32 tonnes on Friday. The fund posted a 0.4 percent climb in
holdings last week - its first increase in nearly a year.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised net long positions
in gold and silver, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar on Friday gained against the euro and yen after
a report showed U.S. consumers were less optimistic, prompting a
rise in risk aversion.
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1376.86 0.96 +0.07 -17.78
Spot Silver 23.30 0.10 +0.43 -23.05
Spot Platinum 1521.74 2.74 +0.18 -0.86
Spot Palladium 758.97 -1.53 -0.20 9.68
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1376.70 5.70 +0.42 -17.85 3893
COMEX SILVER SEP3 23.30 -0.02 -0.09 -23.12 917
Euro/Dollar 1.3327
Dollar/Yen 97.78
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)