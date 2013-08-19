* Bullion steadies after hitting 2-month high
* SPDR Gold sees first weekly inflow since Nov. 2012
* Silver saw biggest weekly gain since Sept 2008
(Changes dateline, byline, adds quotes, updates prices;
previous SINGAPORE)
By Zhe Sun
LONDON, Aug 19 Gold steadied around two-month
highs on Monday on uncertainty about a possible reduction in
U.S. monetary stimulus, and supported by the first net weekly
flow into the top exchange-traded gold fund in months.
Spot gold was down slightly on the day at $1,373.61
an ounce by 1118 GMT, having earlier hit a two-month peak of
$1,384.10. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were
up $2.60 an ounce at $1,373.60.
Gold has gained about 8 percent in the last nine sessions
due to uncertainty about Federal Reserve policy, technical
buying triggered by milestone lows hit in June and fresh inflows
into the world's biggest bullion-backed ETF.
"The market is a bit nervous ahead of the tapering
discussion," said Georgette Boele, a strategist at ABN Amro.
She said that while prices had benefited from the
uncertainty, the overall outcome was looking negative, given
that gold loses allure in a less benign interest rate
environment.
"If the economy is doing well and interest rates start to
move up, it will be very difficult for gold to move higher."
Gold prices have lost nearly a fifth of their value so far
this year.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed ETF,
posted a 0.4 percent increase in its holdings last week to
915.32 tonnes.
Investors have withdrawn about $19 billion from the fund
this year, weighing heavily on gold prices.
But hedge funds and money managers raised net long positions
in gold and silver, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday, indicating that investors'
sentiment towards gold may be changing.
U.S. DATA, FED MINUTES
Shanghai gold futures rose 2 percent on Monday.
Demand from China and India is set to soar to a record 1,000
tonnes each in 2013, the World Gold Council said last
week.
The dollar was broadly flat versus other major currencies on
Monday.
U.S. consumer sentiment ebbed in August, and residential
construction rose less than expected last month, potentially
dimming hopes of an acceleration in economic activity in the
third quarter and increasing gold's safe-haven appeal.
Minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting are due to be
released on Wednesday, and they could strengthen expectations
for a September tapering of its commodities-friendly stimulus
measures.
"Our economists expect the minutes to reveal that the
committee members viewed the improvement in labour markets and
reduced downside risk as sufficient to signal that should the
current trends continue, many on the committee stand ready to
reduce the pace of asset purchases in September," Barclays said
in a note.
Silver rose to its highest in almost three months at
$23.60 an ounce, and was last trading at $23.19. The metal saw
its best week in gains since September 2008 on Friday, up around
13 percent.
Platinum was last trading at $1,513.49 and palladium
dropped 1 percent to $752.50.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)