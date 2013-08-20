(Corrects paragraph 1 to show Fed minutes to be released on
Weds, not Tues)
SINGAPORE, Aug 20 Gold was steady on Tuesday as
traders waited for clues on the outlook for U.S. stimulus from
the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, due
for release on Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,367.14 an
ounce by 0007 GMT. It fell on Monday, snapping a three-day
winning streak as rising U.S. bond yields signalled the Fed
could be moving closer to reducing its bond-buying programme
next month.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.33 percent to
912.32 tonnes on Monday, after seeing its first weekly increase
since November 2012.
* Britain's gold exports to Switzerland surged in the first
half of this year, Australian bank Macquarie said on Monday,
suggesting bullion being sold out of exchange-traded funds may
be heading for Swiss refineries before being sold on in Asia.
* Indian traders said they would start importing gold again
over the next week or so after the central bank clarified a new
rule that brought the flow of the precious metal into the
world's top gold consumer to a standstill at the end of July.
* The cost structure at AngloGold Ashanti's
flagship Ghana gold mine is unsustainable and the company is
looking to make cuts to counter rising costs and falling
production, the firm's chief executive said.
* Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world's top
platinum producer, said it planned almost 7,000 job cuts at its
South African operations including thousands of compulsory
lay-offs, drawing an angry response from a labour union and
raising the risk of renewed unrest at its mines.
* Platinum producer Lonmin faces possible strike
action from minority unions that were left out of a recognition
agreement it signed last week with South Africa's hardline
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. benchmark bond yields hit a two-year high near 3
percent on Monday and emerging market currencies from India to
Indonesia tumbled as markets braced for the Fed to start
withdrawing support for the U.S. economy.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany Producer prices
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. Chicago national activity index
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
Precious metals prices 0007 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1367.14 1.66 +0.12 -18.36
Spot Silver 23.17 0.05 +0.22 -23.48
Spot Platinum 1507.49 5.19 +0.35 -1.79
Spot Palladium 750.47 2.97 +0.40 8.45
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1367.20 1.50 +0.11 -18.42 990
COMEX SILVER SEP3 23.18 0.01 +0.06 -23.51 260
Euro/Dollar 1.3334
Dollar/Yen 97.63
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)