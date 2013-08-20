* Minutes of Fed meeting to be released on Wednesday
* U.S. bond yields at 2-year high on stimulus tapering
expectations
* Traders see correction ahead in gold prices
(Adds details on silver, updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Aug 20 Silver slid nearly 4 percent
on Tuesday, falling a second straight session after its biggest
rally in five years, as worries over the U.S. stimulus outlook
and technical selling dragged it lower and gold followed.
Silver was already edging down in early Asian trading but
once prices fell through Monday's low of $22.94 an ounce, stops
were triggered, causing a sharp sell-off, traders said.
Gold was wavering between losses and gains earlier but fell
as much as 0.9 percent after silver crashed. This is the yellow
metal's second straight session of losses after posting its
biggest weekly gain in five weeks.
"We need a correction. The rally looks a bit overdone to
me," said one Hong Kong-based precious metals trader. "The
correlation with the dollar and U.S. yields have not been
working at all since last week."
Gold prices typically fall as bond yields improve and the
U.S. currency strengthens.
Last week's 5 percent rise in gold was largely due to
technical buying after prices rose above the $1,350 mark and
some support from physical buying in Asia.
The focus has now shifted to looking for further signals on
the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures when the U.S. central
bank on Wednesday releases minutes of its July policy meeting.
Spot gold fell to a low of $1,352.2 an ounce before
paring some losses to trade down 0.6 percent at $1,357.85 by
0726 GMT.
Silver fell as much as 3.7 percent, after posting a
13 percent gain last week. Silver had gained for 8 consecutive
sessions as of last Friday.
U.S. benchmark bond yields hit a two-year high near 3
percent on Monday and major U.S. stock indexes fell for a fourth
straight session as markets braced for the Fed to start
withdrawing its economic stimulus.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes is
up sharply from 1.60 percent in early May, before the Fed
started signalling its intentions to pare back its quantitative
easing if the economy continued to strengthen.
"Once September rolls around, gold's upside becomes more
suspect and we could be in store for a much more concerted
decline as we think that the Fed will indeed deliver its first
tapering instalment," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
PHYSICAL DEMAND
Buying from China was quiet on Tuesday, traders said.
Shanghai gold futures fell 1 percent on Tuesday after a
three-session rise.
Indian traders said they will start importing gold again
over the next week, after the county's central bank clarified a
rule that stopped the flow of the precious metal into the top
gold consumer at the end of July.
Data from the U.S. Mint showed that August sales of American
Eagle gold bullion coins stood at just 3,000 ounces as of
Monday, far lower that the 39,000 ounces for the whole of August
last year and the monthly average of almost 100,000 ounces for
the first seven months of this year.
Precious metals prices 0726 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1357.85 -7.63 -0.56 -18.91
Spot Silver 22.58 -0.54 -2.34 -25.43
Spot Platinum 1501.50 -0.80 -0.05 -2.18
Spot Palladium 743.22 -4.28 -0.57 7.40
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1357.60 -8.10 -0.59 -18.99 39654
COMEX SILVER SEP3 22.58 -0.59 -2.55 -25.51 15048
Euro/Dollar 1.3326
Dollar/Yen 97.23
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)