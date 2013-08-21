SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Gold slipped on Wednesday on uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin curbing its economic stimulus from next month. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.08 percent to $1,369.54 an ounce by 0016 GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent the session before. * Markets are waiting for the release on Wednesday of minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. * The U.S. central bank has said that it would begin scaling back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases this year if the economy recovers as expected. * But Fed officials are not in consensus on whether they should cut back from September as expected by the markets. * Scrap gold supply in India could race to at least 300 tonnes - topping flows seen in recent years - two major industry bodies said on Tuesday, as government moves to curb bullion imports lead to a jump in premiums on fast shrinking supplies. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings climbed 0.20 percent to 914.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Russia's gold reserves rose slightly to 32.2 million troy ounces in July from 32 million troy ounces in June. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. bond yields retreated from two-year highs on Tuesday on revived safe-haven bids as prices on most world stock exchanges fell to the lowest level in over a month on concerns that less U.S. monetary stimulus will hamper global growth. DATA/EVENTS 1400 - U.S. existing home sales for July 1800 - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes of July 30-31 meeting Precious metals prices 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1369.54 -1.13 -0.08 -18.21 Spot Silver 22.99 0.00 +0.00 -24.08 Spot Platinum 1518.49 5.89 +0.39 -1.08 Spot Palladium 746.22 -0.78 -0.10 7.84 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1369.50 -3.10 -0.23 -18.28 1584 COMEX SILVER SEP3 23.00 -0.08 -0.33 -24.12 508 Euro/Dollar 1.3419 Dollar/Yen 97.48 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)