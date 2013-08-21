SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Gold slipped on Wednesday on
uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin
curbing its economic stimulus from next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.08 percent to $1,369.54 an
ounce by 0016 GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent the session before.
* Markets are waiting for the release on Wednesday of
minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting for clues on the
timing of stimulus tapering.
* The U.S. central bank has said that it would begin scaling
back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases this year if the
economy recovers as expected.
* But Fed officials are not in consensus on whether they
should cut back from September as expected by the markets.
* Scrap gold supply in India could race to at least 300
tonnes - topping flows seen in recent years - two major industry
bodies said on Tuesday, as government moves to curb bullion
imports lead to a jump in premiums on fast shrinking supplies.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings climbed 0.20 percent to
914.12 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Russia's gold reserves rose slightly to 32.2 million troy
ounces in July from 32 million troy ounces in June.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. bond yields retreated from two-year highs on Tuesday
on revived safe-haven bids as prices on most world stock
exchanges fell to the lowest level in over a month on concerns
that less U.S. monetary stimulus will hamper global growth.
DATA/EVENTS
1400 - U.S. existing home sales for July
1800 - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes of July
30-31 meeting
Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1369.54 -1.13 -0.08 -18.21
Spot Silver 22.99 0.00 +0.00 -24.08
Spot Platinum 1518.49 5.89 +0.39 -1.08
Spot Palladium 746.22 -0.78 -0.10 7.84
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1369.50 -3.10 -0.23 -18.28 1584
COMEX SILVER SEP3 23.00 -0.08 -0.33 -24.12 508
Euro/Dollar 1.3419
Dollar/Yen 97.48
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)