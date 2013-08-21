* Gold fluctuates between losses and gains * More funds keen on gold exposure; ANZ lifts forecast * Coming up: Minutes of Fed meeting at 1800 GMT (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Gold slipped on Wednesday on uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin curbing its commodities-friendly economic stimulus from next month. Investor sentiment towards the precious metal, however, seems to be more positive now than earlier this year as many believe the worst is over and have begun injecting money again into gold-backed funds. Bullion has lost nearly a fifth of its value this year on stimulus worries and outflows from exchange traded funds (ETFs). It fell to a three-year low of $1,180.71 an ounce in June but has since recovered about $200. Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,367.35 by 0701 GMT, but was still near two-month highs. "Our clients are tempted to add more exposure to gold," said Helen Lau, senior analyst for China's commodities sector at UOB-Kay Hian. "It's because of the recent gold price increase, U.S. dollar weakness and strong consumer demand in China." "Certainly they are not bearish on gold any more. We now think the downside pressure (on gold prices) is very limited." Several brokerages, including Goldman Sachs, have cut their price outlook for gold since the beginning of the year. But ANZ on Tuesday was one of the first to lift its forecast. "We have revised our precious metal forecasts higher near-term as the rebound since the end of June has occurred earlier than we originally anticipated," ANZ analysts wrote. They raised their year-end price forecast to $1,380 from their earlier view of $1,300. "The bounce in gold prices appears to be more sustainable - coinciding with a reversal of ETF outflows. We also see little downside to physical demand, with China continuing to buy strongly," the analysts wrote. Demand from China and India is expected to hit 1,000 tonnes each this year, according to the World Gold Council. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed ETF, has seen about 400 tonnes in outflows so far this year. However, it has seen some inflows over the last two weeks. FED UNCERTAINTY Markets are waiting for the release on Wednesday of minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. The U.S. central bank has said that it would begin scaling back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases this year if the economy recovers as expected. But Fed officials are not in consensus on whether they should cut back from September as expected by the markets. Precious metals prices 0701 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1367.35 -3.32 -0.24 -18.34 Spot Silver 22.91 -0.08 -0.35 -24.34 Spot Platinum 1514.24 1.64 +0.11 -1.35 Spot Palladium 745.47 -1.53 -0.20 7.73 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1367.10 -5.50 -0.40 -18.42 20189 COMEX SILVER SEP3 22.92 -0.16 -0.68 -24.39 10125 Euro/Dollar 1.3408 Dollar/Yen 97.49 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Richard Pullin)