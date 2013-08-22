SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Gold fell for a second session
on Thursday after minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting
failed to ease fears that the U.S. central bank would begin
tapering its economic stimulus from next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had declined 0.6 percent to $1,357.31 an
ounce by 0016 GMT, after falling 0.3 percent the day before.
U.S. gold dropped $13 to $1,357.10.
* The minutes of the Fed's July 30-31 meeting, released on
Wednesday, showed that a few officials thought last month it
would soon be time to slow the pace of their bond buying
"somewhat" but others counseled patience.
* U.S. Treasury yields jumped to levels last
seen in July 2011 as markets interpreted the minutes to mean the
Fed did not completely rule out a scale back from next month.
* In June, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the bank expected
to trim stimulus later this year and to halt it by mid-2014,
prompting the markets to believe the tapering would begin in
September.
* South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on
Wednesday it would ballot its members this week on whether to go
on strike after gold miners' wage talks stalled, raising the
prospect of crippling stoppages in an industry in terminal
decline.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.07 percent to
913.52 tonnes on Wednesday.
* Louis Bacon's Moore Capital Management has agreed to pay
$48.4 million to settle a class-action lawsuit asserting that
the hedge fund manipulated platinum and palladium prices, the
plaintiff's lead attorney said on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar gained on expectations the Fed would taper its
asset-buying programme next month, while Asian markets look set
for a rough ride on Thursday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI
0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1300 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 U.S. Leading indicators
Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1357.31 -8.43 -0.62 -18.94
Spot Silver 22.51 -0.33 -1.44 -25.66
Spot Platinum 1503.99 -2.41 -0.16 -2.02
Spot Palladium 739.00 -2.50 -0.34 6.79
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1357.10 -13.00 -0.95 -19.02 6345
COMEX SILVER SEP3 22.53 -0.43 -1.89 -25.66 3045
Euro/Dollar 1.3340
Dollar/Yen 97.76
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)