* Fed minutes fail to provide clarity on tapering
* Stronger dollar, Treasury yields pressure gold
* Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Gold fell for a second session
on Thursday after minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting
failed to ease fears the U.S. central bank would begin tapering
its economic stimulus from next month.
The minutes of the Fed's July 30-31 meeting, released on
Wednesday, showed that a few officials thought last month it
would soon be time to slow the pace of their bond buying
"somewhat" but others counseled patience.
Gold, often bought as a hedge against inflation, initially
gained on the minutes due to the lack of consensus, but turned
negative after U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rose.
"I don't think the Fed minutes gave away too much," said
Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at ANZ in Singapore. "Not too
much has changed (on the outlook for stimulus). But the reaction
in Treasury yields and the dollar is impacting gold."
Spot gold had declined 0.2 percent to $1,363.00 an
ounce by 0633 GMT, after falling 0.3 percent the day before.
U.S. gold dropped about $7 to $1,362.60.
Traders said prices could see more downside if they fall
below $1,355 an ounce, with support near $1,345.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to 2.92
percent, a level last seen in July 2011, as markets interpreted
the minutes to mean the Fed did not completely rule out a scale
back from next month. The U.S. dollar also edged higher.
In June, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the bank expected to
trim stimulus later this year and to halt it by mid-2014.
Investors widely believe that the tapering would begin in
September on the back of improvements in the labour market.
Any scale back of the $85 billion monthly bond purchases by
the Fed would weaken support for gold, which had hit a record
high in 2011 due to easy central bank money.
Gold is down nearly 20 percent for the year, but has gained
about 15 percent since hitting a three-year low of $1,180.71 in
late June.
"Most of the gains are due to short-covering and are not
based on fundamentals," said ANZ's Thianpiriya. "We are due for
a healthy downward correction."
ANZ has forecast gold prices to hit $1,380 by the end of the
year on strong demand from China and a reversal of big outflows
from gold-backed exchange-traded funds.
Precious metals prices 0633 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1363.00 -2.74 -0.20 -18.60
Spot Silver 22.83 -0.01 -0.04 -24.60
Spot Platinum 1510.00 3.60 +0.24 -1.63
Spot Palladium 745.47 3.97 +0.54 7.73
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1362.60 -7.50 -0.55 -18.69 25351
COMEX SILVER SEP3 22.84 -0.12 -0.54 -24.64 10119
Euro/Dollar 1.3346
Dollar/Yen 98.20
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)