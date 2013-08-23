SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Gold slipped in early Asian
trading on Friday after strong U.S. jobs and manufacturing data
raised fears of an imminent pull-back in the Federal Reserve's
stimulus measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,373.56 an ounce by
0014 GMT. It is headed for a small loss for the week after a 5
percent gain last week.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits last week held near a six-year low and U.S.
manufacturing activity rose this month, suggesting the economy
is starting to find a firmer footing.
* The U.S. economy can withstand a reduction in the Fed's
stimulative asset-purchase program, even though the easy-money
policies have boosted U.S. manufacturers and other companies, a
top central bank official said on Thursday.
* Primary dealers surveyed before the Fed's July policy
meeting said they expected the U.S. central bank to trim its
asset purchases by $15 billion starting in September.
* In South Africa, labour unrest threatened to hit its
struggling gold industry, already squeezed by rising costs and
falling bullion prices. A strike in the gold industry could
start next week following an impasse in salary talks with mining
companies.
* Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold
producer, on Thursday said it has agreed to sell three of its
high-cost gold mines in Australia to Gold Fields Ltd
for $300 million.
* Gold Fields said it was not afraid of closing mines to
make money, including its Damang operation in Ghana, and would
revamp its business to generate profit at a spot gold price of
$1,300 an ounce.
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets advanced on Thursday, even as
trading of more than 3,000 Nasdaq-listed shares was halted for
almost three hours, and bond prices fell after business surveys
from around the world reflected a global economy in expansion.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Foreign direct investment
0600 Germany Q2 GDP detailed
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. New home sales
Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1373.56 -1.68 -0.12 -17.97
Spot Silver 23.09 -0.02 -0.09 -23.75
Spot Platinum 1534.24 -2.26 -0.15 -0.05
Spot Palladium 751.47 -0.03 -0.00 8.59
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1373.30 2.50 +0.18 -18.05 2882
COMEX SILVER SEP3 23.11 0.07 +0.33 -23.74 784
Euro/Dollar 1.3345
Dollar/Yen 98.89
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)