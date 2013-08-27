SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Gold held above $1,400 an ounce on Tuesday, hovering near its highest in 11 weeks, supported by weak U.S. data that traders hoped could stymie the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to taper its stimulus measures this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,402.56 an ounce by 0007 GMT, while U.S. gold gained about $9 to $1,402.40. * Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods recorded their biggest drop in nearly a year in July and a gauge of planned business spending on capital goods also tumbled, casting a shadow over the economy early in the third quarter. * The report on Monday added to other data for July on industrial production, housing starts and new home sales that have suggested economic growth this quarter will probably not accelerate as much as economists had hoped. * Gold climbed about 0.6 percent on Monday as traders believed the weak data could delay the Fed stimulus tapering, that economists had largely expected to start from next month. * Gold's break above $1,400 an ounce on Monday for the first time since June 7, and a bullish "cup and handle" chart pattern, suggest more gains are in store for the precious metal which may have bottomed out two months ago, technical analysts said. * India is considering asking gold traders to produce a proof of payment for their jewellery exports, trade body officials said on Monday, a move which may tighten supplies in the world's top bullion buyer. * The Obama administration warned Congress that the United States could run out of money to pay its bills soon after mid-October if lawmakers do not move swiftly to raise a limit on government borrowing. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar was marking time against major currencies on Tuesday after disappointing U.S. data dragged Treasury yields lower. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed manufacturing index 1300 U.S. CaseShiller home price index 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index Precious metals prices 0007 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1402.56 -1.84 -0.13 -16.24 Spot Silver 24.23 -0.04 -0.16 -19.98 Spot Platinum 1548.24 8.39 +0.54 0.86 Spot Palladium 745.97 1.97 +0.26 7.80 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1402.40 9.30 +0.67 -16.31 2517 COMEX SILVER SEP3 24.24 0.22 +0.94 -20.03 751 Euro/Dollar 1.3376 Dollar/Yen 98.29 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)