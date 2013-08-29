SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Gold eased on Thursday after a five-day rally but was still holding near its highest since mid-May, as possible U.S. military strikes against Syria stoked safe-haven buying of the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,415.76 an ounce by 0028 GMT. * The metal had gained for five straight sessions through Wednesday, hitting $1,433.31 - its highest since May 14. At that point, it had gained about 21 percent since its June 28 low of $1,180.71. * U.S. President Barack Obama vowed on Wednesday that the Syrian government would face "international consequences" for last week's deadly chemical attack, but made clear any military response would be limited to avoid dragging the United States into another war in the Middle East. * Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes fell for the second straight month in July, a sign that rising mortgage rates are taking the steam out of America's housing market recovery. The decline could provoke added caution at the U.S. Federal Reserve over plans to reduce a bond-buying economic stimulus programme. * South African gold producers are preparing for bruising strikes that could start as early as Sunday, with some companies planning for stoppages of up to three months in a high-stakes fight between capital and labour in Africa's biggest economy. * The Tanzanian government said it was committed to stamping out child labour in small-scale gold mines after a U.S. rights group said thousands of minors were at risk from working in dangerous conditions. * Demand for physical gold in Asia slowed this week as spot prices surged to three-month highs and emerging market currencies plunged. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Concerns about a possible U.S.-led military strike on Syria sent oil prices higher on Wednesday. U.S. stocks ended higher after a sharp decline in the previous session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0755 Germany Unemployment rate 0800 Italy Consumer confidence 1200 Germany Consumer inflation 1230 U.S. Q2 GDP 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Precious metals prices 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1415.76 -1.88 -0.13 -15.45 Spot Silver 24.27 -0.07 -0.29 -19.85 Spot Platinum 1528.99 -1.61 -0.11 -0.39 Spot Palladium 742.00 -1.00 -0.13 7.23 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1415.90 -2.90 -0.20 -15.51 2040 COMEX SILVER SEP3 24.29 -0.11 -0.43 -19.87 981 Euro/Dollar 1.3331 Dollar/Yen 97.82 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)