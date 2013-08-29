SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Gold eased on Thursday after a
five-day rally but was still holding near its highest since
mid-May, as possible U.S. military strikes against Syria stoked
safe-haven buying of the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,415.76 an
ounce by 0028 GMT.
* The metal had gained for five straight sessions through
Wednesday, hitting $1,433.31 - its highest since May 14. At that
point, it had gained about 21 percent since its June 28 low of
$1,180.71.
* U.S. President Barack Obama vowed on Wednesday that the
Syrian government would face "international consequences" for
last week's deadly chemical attack, but made clear any military
response would be limited to avoid dragging the United States
into another war in the Middle East.
* Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes fell for
the second straight month in July, a sign that rising mortgage
rates are taking the steam out of America's housing market
recovery. The decline could provoke added caution at the U.S.
Federal Reserve over plans to reduce a bond-buying economic
stimulus programme.
* South African gold producers are preparing for bruising
strikes that could start as early as Sunday, with some companies
planning for stoppages of up to three months in a high-stakes
fight between capital and labour in Africa's biggest economy.
* The Tanzanian government said it was committed to stamping
out child labour in small-scale gold mines after a U.S. rights
group said thousands of minors were at risk from working in
dangerous conditions.
* Demand for physical gold in Asia slowed this week as spot
prices surged to three-month highs and emerging market
currencies plunged.
MARKET NEWS
* Concerns about a possible U.S.-led military strike on
Syria sent oil prices higher on Wednesday. U.S. stocks ended
higher after a sharp decline in the previous session.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0755 Germany Unemployment rate
0800 Italy Consumer confidence
1200 Germany Consumer inflation
1230 U.S. Q2 GDP
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1415.76 -1.88 -0.13 -15.45
Spot Silver 24.27 -0.07 -0.29 -19.85
Spot Platinum 1528.99 -1.61 -0.11 -0.39
Spot Palladium 742.00 -1.00 -0.13 7.23
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1415.90 -2.90 -0.20 -15.51 2040
COMEX SILVER SEP3 24.29 -0.11 -0.43 -19.87 981
Euro/Dollar 1.3331
Dollar/Yen 97.82
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)