SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Gold eased on Friday as the
probability of an immediate U.S. strike on Syria faded, and
strong U.S. data rekindled fears of an imminent scale-back of
the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,403.71 an ounce by
0016 GMT, dropping for a second straight session after a
five-day rally.
* The metal is still on track to record its second monthly
gain, helped largely by short-covering and technical buying.
* U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.5 percent annual
rate in the April-June period, more than double the pace clocked
in the prior three months. The number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits fell last week, a potential sign of
faster hiring in August.
* U.S. officials conceded on Thursday they lacked conclusive
evidence that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad personally
ordered last week's poison gas attack, and some allies have
warned that military action without U.N. Security Council
authorization risks making the situation worse.
* Earlier this week, gold hit its highest level since May on
safe-haven buying as geopolitical tensions in Syria mounted.
* The amount of gold transferred between accounts held by
bullion clearers fell 20 percent in July to an average 23.2
million ounces a day, data from industry group the London
Bullion Market Association showed.
* India is considering a radical plan to direct commercial
banks to buy gold from ordinary citizens and divert it to
precious metal refiners in an attempt to curb imports and take
some heat off the plunging currency.
* The South African government will not intervene in
deadlocked wage talks between gold producers and unions even as
some producers prepare for work stoppages of up to three months,
the South African mines minister said on Thursday.
* New Gold Platinum, the physically backed South African
platinum exchange-traded fund operated by Absa Capital, has
become the largest fund of its type in volume terms just four
months after its launch, Absa said on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* Oil prices retreated sharply on Thursday as a possible
strike on Syria remained uncertain, while signs of strong U.S.
economic growth drove sent the dollar to a three-week peak.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Construction orders
0600 Germany Retail sales
0800 Italy Unemployment rate
0900 Euro zone Business climate
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment
0900 Euro zone Inflation
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1200 India Q2 GDP quarterly
1230 U.S. Personal income
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1403.71 -3.93 -0.28 -16.17
Spot Silver 23.72 -0.11 -0.46 -21.66
Spot Platinum 1511.49 -2.21 -0.15 -1.53
Spot Palladium 734.00 0.02 +0.00 6.07
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1403.80 -9.10 -0.64 -16.23 3386
COMEX SILVER SEP3 23.74 -0.36 -1.47 -21.68 95
Euro/Dollar 1.3237
Dollar/Yen 98.44
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)