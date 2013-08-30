* Gold up 7 percent for the month * Technicals point to drop in prices * Physical demand weak, selling picks up (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Gold held steady on Friday as the probability of an immediate military strike on Syria faded, and strong U.S. data rekindled fears of an imminent scale-back of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. Spot gold was little changed at $1,406.99 an ounce by 0638 GMT, treading water after ending a five-day rally the previous day. Gold had risen to a 3-1/2 month high of $1,433.31 on Wednesday. The metal is headed for its second straight monthly gain, helped largely by short-covering and technical buying that pushed it above the key $1,400 level this week. "Looks like the market is running out of steam at these levels," said one Singapore-based gold trader. "If it cannot hold above $1,400 today, it will surely see a sharp drop." "We have seen quite a sharp slowdown in physical buying." Strong U.S. data also bolsters the case for the tapering of the Fed's massive stimulus that pushed gold to above $1,900 an ounce in 2011. U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the April-June period, more than double the pace clocked in the prior three months. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, a potential sign of faster hiring in August. Gold's safe-haven appeal was also dimmed after U.S. officials conceded on Thursday they lacked conclusive evidence that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad personally ordered last week's poison gas attack on civilians. PHYSICAL SLOWDOWN Gold prices have risen $1,400 for the first time in more than two months, deterring buyers had splurged on jewellery, bars and coins earlier this year. In Hong Kong - the key gold supplier to China - gold kilo bar premiums declined to $2.50 an ounce from $5 two weeks ago. Tokyo premiums fell to 50 cents from $1.50, while those in Singapore dropped to $1.50. Dealers said there has been a lot of selling in the physical markets in Asia as consumers look to profit from the higher prices. Precious metals prices 0638 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1406.99 -0.65 -0.05 -15.98 Spot Silver 23.69 -0.14 -0.59 -21.76 Spot Platinum 1515.50 1.80 +0.12 -1.27 Spot Palladium 734.00 0.02 +0.00 6.07 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1407.60 -5.30 -0.38 -16.00 18102 COMEX SILVER SEP3 23.71 -0.38 -1.60 -21.78 298 Euro/Dollar 1.3238 Dollar/Yen 98.15 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)